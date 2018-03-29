शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Ranbir Kapoor Secretly Meets Mahira Khan In London after finish brahmastra shooting

शूटिंग पूरी करते ही शाहरुख की हीरोइन से मिलने लंदन पहुंचे रणबीर कपूर, छिप-छिपकर साथ बिता रहे समय

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 09:14 AM IST
रणबीर कपूर
1 of 5
बुल्गारिया में 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' के पहले शेड्यूल की शूटिंग पूरी करने के बाद आलिया भट्ट और अयान मुखर्जी भारत आ गए। लेकिन रणबीर कपूर भारत आने के बजाय सीधे लंदन पहुंचे। रणबीर के लंदन जाने के पीछे बहुत बड़ा राज छिपा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
ranbir kapoor mahira khan brahmastra

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

श्लोका मेहता
Bollywood

अंबानी परिवार की होने वाली बहू ने सगाई में पहनी कटरीना से भी ज्यादा सस्ती ड्रेस, आप भी जान लें कीमत

29 मार्च 2018

उत्पल दत्त
Bollywood

B'day Spl: कांग्रेस की हार में इस एक्टर का था बड़ा रोल, नाटक के बाद भेज दिया था जेल

29 मार्च 2018

sonu nigam
Bollywood

चार से दिन से यहां सबके बीच था बॉलीवुड का बड़ा गायक, लेकिन किसी को भनक तक नहीं लगी

29 मार्च 2018

Aamir Khan
Bollywood

आमिर के 'कृष्ण अवतार' के समर्थन में बॉलीवुड के इस सेलिब्रिटी ने कट्टरपंथियों को दे डाली चेतावनी

29 मार्च 2018

Akshaye and Rahul
Bollywood

छोटे भाई के बर्थडे पर इस हीरो ने दिया ऐसा तोहफा, देखकर इमोशनल हो जाएंगे अक्षय खन्ना

29 मार्च 2018

आराध्या बच्चन
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या की बेटी को अंबानी परिवार की पार्टी के लिए मिला था स्पेशल न्यौता, जानिए क्यों है इतना लगाव?

28 मार्च 2018

More in Bollywood

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

अंबानी परिवार ने शाहरुख खान को गिफ्ट की हीरे की अंगूठी, इतना बड़ा साइज देख 'बादशाह' के भी होश उड़े

28 मार्च 2018

शेरा
Bollywood

20 साल से सलमान खान के बॉडीगार्ड हैं शेरा, पहली बार भाई को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान

27 मार्च 2018

Anushka sharma bikini photos going viral on internet
Bollywood

अनुष्का की बिकिनी PHOTOS ने फिर मचाया बवाल, दोबारा हुई ऐसी वायरल कि विराट भी हो जाएंगे परेशान

29 मार्च 2018

Nazima
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस पर फिल्माए गए हैं सबसे ज्यादा रेप सीन, महज 27 साल की उम्र में हुई दर्दनाक मौत

27 मार्च 2018

आकाश अंबानी
Bollywood

अंबानी परिवार की बहू को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचा पूरा बॉलीवुड, इतनी शानदार पार्टी नहीं देखी होगी

27 मार्च 2018

Some top Bollywood Actresses Who Started Out as Kingfisher Calendar Girls
Bollywood

कभी किंगफिशर की मॉडल्स थीं बॉलीवुड की ये टॉप एक्ट्रेसेज, विजय माल्या के इशारों पर होता था सारा काम

28 मार्च 2018

सुहाना खान
Bollywood

17 साल की उम्र में बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस को मात दे रही शाहरुख की बेटी, बिकिनी में तस्वीरें वायरल

27 मार्च 2018

अभिषेक बच्चन
Bollywood

अभिषेक बच्चन ने इस डर से ठुकरा दीं 5 बड़े बजट की फिल्में, 2 साल तक नहीं मिला था कोई काम

28 मार्च 2018

अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

29 की उम्र में ये सम्मान हासिल वाली एकलौती एक्ट्रेस बनीं अनुष्का, पति विराट को भी पछाड़ा

28 मार्च 2018

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

...तो क्या आज भी रेखा के हर शो को टीवी पर देखते हैं अमिताभ बच्चन, ट्वीट ने खोले सारे राज

28 मार्च 2018

Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood

दीपिका का नाम लिए बिना कंगना का बड़ा हमला, बोलीं- फीस टैलेंट के आधार पर मिले न कि...

29 मार्च 2018

bollywood
Bollywood

ये 9 एक्ट्रेस कर चुकी हैं तीनों खान के साथ फिल्म, इस टॉप एक्ट्रेस को नहीं मिला एक के साथ भी यह मौका

28 मार्च 2018

not out
Bollywood

बेटे को वृद्धाश्रम भेजने वाले पहले बाप बने अमिताभ बच्चन, ट्रेलर में दिखा दमदार अंदाज

28 मार्च 2018

Sanjay dutt out and anil kapoor in for madhuri dixit but film is not titled Shiddat
Bollywood

माधुरी के साथ काम करने को तैयार नहीं संजय दत्त, रिजेक्ट की फिल्म तो इस एक्टर को मिला मौका

28 मार्च 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

ये हैं 8 जबरदस्त इंटीमेट सीन, शूट के दौरान दो बार 'Out of Control' हुआ था ये एक्टर

25 मार्च 2018

Question on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel, Here's what Abhay Deol said
Bollywood

'जिन्दगी ना मिलेगी दोबारा' का बन सकता है सीक्वल, अभय देओल ने किया ये खुलासा

29 मार्च 2018

रणबीर कपूर
रणबीर कपूर
रणबीर कपूर
रणबीर कपूर
रणबीर कपूर

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.