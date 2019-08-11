शहर चुनें

बॉलीवुड के 6 स्टार सेलेब्स, कुछ के भाई गुमनाम तो कुछ की बहनें लाइमलाइट से दूर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 11 Aug 2019 05:35 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha, alok nath, ranbir kapoor
Sonakshi Sinha, alok nath, ranbir kapoor - फोटो : amar ujala
बहन-भाई के खूबसूरत रिश्ते को बयां करता रक्षाबंधन का त्यौहार हम सभी इस हफ्ते मनाने वाले हैं। हर साल इस खास मौके का हम सभी बेसब्री से इंतजार भी करते हैं। ज्यादा खास बात यह है कि हर त्यौहार की तरह बॉलीवुड भी इस त्यौहार को अपने रंग से और भी ज्यादा खास बना देता है। अभी तक रक्षाबंधन पर बॉलीवुड में आपने सुपरहिट फिल्मों और 'मेरे भाई, मेरे चंदा' जैसे गाने सुने होंगे, लेकिन सच में आप यह नहीं जानते हैं कि बॉलीवुड में रियल लाइफ में कौन किसका भाई-बहन है तो परेशान न हो रक्षाबंधन पर हम आपके ऐसे ही कुछ स्टार भाई- बहन से रूबरू करवाते हैं।
 
raksha bandhan raksha bandhan 2019 hrithik roshan sunaina roshan sonakshi sinha saif ali khan soha ali khan abhishek bachchan shweta bachchan रक्षा बंधन रंक्षा बंधन 2019 ऋतिक रोशन सुनैना रोशन सोनाक्षी सिन्हा सैफ अली खान सोहा अली खान अभिषेक बच्चन स्वेता बच्चन
Sonakshi Sinha, alok nath, ranbir kapoor
Sonakshi Sinha, alok nath, ranbir kapoor - फोटो : amar ujala
Hrithik Roshan sister Sunaina
Hrithik Roshan sister Sunaina - फोटो : instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha - फोटो : file photo
saif ali khan with family
saif ali khan with family - फोटो : social media
Shweta Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan
Shweta Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan - फोटो : twitter
Alok Nath
Alok Nath - फोटो : file photo
farah khan
farah khan - फोटो : file photo
