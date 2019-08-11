बॉलीवुड के 6 स्टार सेलेब्स, कुछ के भाई गुमनाम तो कुछ की बहनें लाइमलाइट से दूर

{"_id":"5d4ff1158ebc3e6cb66e96bf","slug":"raksha-bandhan-2019-know-bollywood-real-brother-and-sister-on-raksha-bandhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 6 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0941\u092e\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sonakshi Sinha, alok nath, ranbir kapoor
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5d4ff1158ebc3e6cb66e96bf","slug":"raksha-bandhan-2019-know-bollywood-real-brother-and-sister-on-raksha-bandhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 6 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0941\u092e\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Hrithik Roshan sister Sunaina
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5d4ff1158ebc3e6cb66e96bf","slug":"raksha-bandhan-2019-know-bollywood-real-brother-and-sister-on-raksha-bandhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 6 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0941\u092e\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sonakshi Sinha
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d4ff1158ebc3e6cb66e96bf","slug":"raksha-bandhan-2019-know-bollywood-real-brother-and-sister-on-raksha-bandhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 6 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0941\u092e\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
saif ali khan with family
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d4ff1158ebc3e6cb66e96bf","slug":"raksha-bandhan-2019-know-bollywood-real-brother-and-sister-on-raksha-bandhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 6 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0941\u092e\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Shweta Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"5d4ff1158ebc3e6cb66e96bf","slug":"raksha-bandhan-2019-know-bollywood-real-brother-and-sister-on-raksha-bandhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 6 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0941\u092e\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Alok Nath
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d4ff1158ebc3e6cb66e96bf","slug":"raksha-bandhan-2019-know-bollywood-real-brother-and-sister-on-raksha-bandhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 6 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0941\u092e\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
farah khan
- फोटो : file photo