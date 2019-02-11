शहर चुनें

रजनीकांत की बेटी सौंदर्या ने विशगन से की दूसरी शादी, सबसे पहले यहां देखें पूरा Wedding Album

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 11 Feb 2019 02:02 PM IST
soundarya rajinikanth
1 of 11
रजनीकांत की बेटी सौंदर्या ने विशगन वंगामुड़ी संग शादी कर ली है । शादी चेन्नई के पांच सितारा होटल लीला पैलेस से हुई । इस मौके पर सौंदर्या ने पिंक कलर की सिल्क साड़ी पहनी । वहीं विशगन साउथ की पारंपरिक वेश-भूषा में नजर आए । 
soundarya rajinikanth soundarya rajinikath wedding rajinikanth vishagan vanangamudi latha rajinikanth dhanush aishwarya rajinikanth सौंदर्या रजनीकांत विशगन वंगामुड़ी धनुष ऐश्वर्या रजनीकांत
कुंभ नगरी प्रयागराज में बसंत पंचमी के दिन ज्ञान की देवी मां सरस्वती की करवाएं विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
soundarya rajinikanth
