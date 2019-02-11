बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रजनीकांत की बेटी सौंदर्या ने विशगन से की दूसरी शादी, सबसे पहले यहां देखें पूरा Wedding Album
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 11 Feb 2019 02:02 PM IST
रजनीकांत की बेटी सौंदर्या ने विशगन वंगामुड़ी संग शादी कर ली है । शादी चेन्नई के पांच सितारा होटल लीला पैलेस से हुई । इस मौके पर सौंदर्या ने पिंक कलर की सिल्क साड़ी पहनी । वहीं विशगन साउथ की पारंपरिक वेश-भूषा में नजर आए ।
