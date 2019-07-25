शहर चुनें

सोशल मीडिया पर हीरो बने राहुल बोस, खास ट्रेंड के साथ लोगों ने साझा किया महंगाई एक्सपीरियंस

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 07:03 PM IST
rahul bose
rahul bose - फोटो : social media
'दिल धड़कने दो', 'चमेली', 'प्यार के साइड इफेक्ट्स' और 'झंकार बीट्स' जैसी फिल्मों में अपनी एक्टिंग से लाखों दिलों को जीते वाले मशहूर कलाकार राहुल बोस इन दिनों काफी सुर्खियों में हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया। जिसमें वह अपना दर्द बयां करते नजर आए। दरअसल, राहुल को एक पांच सितारा होटल में दो केलों का 442 रुपये का बिल देना पड़ा। 
 
rahul bose rahul bose moment jw marriott hotel राहुल बोस राहुल बोस मोमेंट जेडबल्यू मैरिएट होटल
करगिल युद्ध: बहादुरी और बलिदान की बेमिसाल गाथा

करगिल युद्ध भारतीय सेनाओं की विजय गाथा का वो उदाहरण है जिसे हर कोई भारतीय नमन करता है। भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच कश्मीर के करगिल जिले में हुए सशस्त्र संघर्ष का नाम है । करगिल युद्ध का अंत 26 जुलाई 1999 को हुआ था।

25 जुलाई 2019

REJCTX 1:49

गोल्डी बहल ने रखी अपनी पहली वेब सीरीज 'REJCTX' की खास स्क्रीनिंग, पत्नी सोनाली संग मुस्कुराते आए नजर

25 जुलाई 2019

25 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा 2:04

लोकसभा में आजम खान के बयान पर भाजपा सांसदों का हंगामा, अखिलेश ने किया आजम का बचाव

25 जुलाई 2019

25 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:01

कश्मीर की सुरक्षा में लगे एमएस धोनी, पेट्रोलिंग, गार्ड और पोस्ट की ड्यूटी संभालेंगे

25 जुलाई 2019

25 जुलाई 2019

करगिल 12:07

रिटायर्ड ब्रिगेडियर राजीव विलियम्स से जानिए करगिल युद्ध की कहानी

25 जुलाई 2019

25 जुलाई 2019

