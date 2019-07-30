लता मंगेशकर की इस डिमांड को सुन भड़क उठे थे रफी, साथ काम करने से किया था मना

{"_id":"5d4010fd8ebc3e6cab1f716e","slug":"rafi-reject-to-work-with-lata-mangeshkar-due-to-hike-her-fees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0936\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0941\u0928 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0909\u0920\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u092b\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rafi
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d4010fd8ebc3e6cab1f716e","slug":"rafi-reject-to-work-with-lata-mangeshkar-due-to-hike-her-fees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0936\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0941\u0928 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0909\u0920\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u092b\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rafi
- फोटो : social media