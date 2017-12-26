बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फिल्म 'जिंदा है टाइगर' का विरोध, फूंका पुतला और फाड़े पोस्टर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
protest against tiger zinda hai in Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh
{"_id":"5a4289a64f1c1bb34a8b88ca","slug":"protest-against-tiger-zinda-hai-in-jhansi-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930' \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 02:15 AM IST
टाइगर जिंदा है, फिल्म का विरोध सड़कों पर आ गया है। मंगलवार दोपहर बजरंग दल और विश्व हिंदू परिषद के कार्यकर्ताओं ने इलाइट सिनेमा पर पहुंचकर जमकर हंगामा किया। सिनेमा हॉल के बाहर लगे पोस्टरों को जलाने के बाद अंदर घुसने का प्रयास किया गया। भारी पुलिस तैनात होने की वजह से अंदर प्रवेश नहीं कर सके। इसके बाद पोस्टरों का पुतला बनाकर फूंका।
पढ़ें:- टाइगर जिंदा है का शो बंद करवाने पहुंचे लोग, फिर हुआ ऐसा हंगामा
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a41ddf04f1c1b0e788b4fd5","slug":"tiger-zinda-hai-villain-sudeep-charge-6-crore-rupees-for-salman-khan-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"150 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948', \u0935\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u0939\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a41f5d54f1c1b86698c3cdc","slug":"salman-khan-film-tiger-zinda-hai-make-9-records-in-4-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930' \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u093e '\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940', \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u200d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0947 10 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a420d464f1c1b96698bb325","slug":"salman-khan-birthday-special-he-lives-in-his-home-without-stardom","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0906\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 '\u0938\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928' \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5a42788e4f1c1b0d788b5101","slug":"171514305678-patiala-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0935 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u0948\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0915 \u092e\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a426b554f1c1ba12d8bad77","slug":"151430245116-yamuna-nagar-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0937 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091a, \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a4246184f1c1b4e718bb697","slug":"tiger-zinda-hai-is-failed-from-bahubali-2-in-opening-weekend-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"4 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 154 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930' \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940 2' \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!