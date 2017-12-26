Download App
फिल्म 'जिंदा है टाइगर' का विरोध, फूंका पुतला और फाड़े पोस्टर

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 02:15 AM IST
protest against tiger zinda hai in Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh

टाइगर जिंदा है, फिल्म का विरोध सड़कों पर आ गया है। मंगलवार दोपहर बजरंग दल और विश्व हिंदू परिषद के कार्यकर्ताओं ने इलाइट सिनेमा पर पहुंचकर जमकर हंगामा किया। सिनेमा हॉल के बाहर लगे पोस्टरों को जलाने के बाद अंदर घुसने का प्रयास किया गया। भारी पुलिस तैनात होने की वजह से अंदर प्रवेश नहीं कर सके। इसके बाद पोस्टरों का पुतला बनाकर फूंका। 

tiger zinda hai salman khan bollywood news

