ईशा अंबानी ने 28वें बर्थडे पर रखी शानदार पार्टी, करिश्मा कपूर ने शेयर की इनसाइड तस्वीर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 26 Oct 2019 08:34 AM IST
isha ambani
1 of 5
isha ambani - फोटो : social media
देश के सबसे अमीर बिजनेसमैन मुकेश अंबानी की बेटी ईशा अंबानी ने हाल ही में अपना 28वां बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट किया । इस मौके पर उन्होंने शानदार पार्टी रखी। ईशा की बर्थडे पार्टी की तस्वीरें सामने आ गई हैं, जो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं । शादी के बाद ये ईशा का पहला बर्थडे है । 
isha ambani karisma kapoor nita ambani
isha ambani
isha ambani - फोटो : social media
isha ambani
isha ambani - फोटो : social media
isha ambani
isha ambani - फोटो : social media
Neeta Ambani and Mukesh
Neeta Ambani and Mukesh - फोटो : instagram
isha ambani
isha ambani - फोटो : social media
