शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   raveena tandon celebrate her birthday on nach baliye 9 set

'नच बलिए' के सेट पर सास-ससुर को देख रो पड़ीं रवीना टंडन, पति ने 12 बजे दिया बर्थडे सरप्राइज

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 26 Oct 2019 11:02 AM IST
raveena tandon
1 of 5
raveena tandon - फोटो : social media
रवीना टंडन इन दिनों 'नच बलिए 9' को जज कर रही हैं । आज रवीना का 45वां बर्थडे है। नच बलिए के सेट पर जब उन्हें बर्थडे विश किया गया तो वो इमोशनल हो गईं। सेट पर रवीना के माता-पिता, सास-ससुर और बेटियां आई थीं । रवीना अपने पिता को देखकर इमोशनल हो गईं । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
raveena tandon
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

ऋचा चड्डा
Bollywood

दिवाली पर कैसी हो गई है इस एक्ट्रेस की हालत, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया वीडियो

26 अक्टूबर 2019

90 के दशक में सेलेब्स की फीस
Bollywood

90 के दशक में भारी फीस लेते थे ये सात सितारे, सनी देओल थे सबसे महंगे

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
रवीना टंडन
Bollywood

डेटिंग के 6 महीने बाद ही रवीना टंडन ने रचा ली थी अनिल थडानी से शादी, इस एक्टर की वजह से टूटा था दिल

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Ayesha Takia
Bollywood

फिल्मों में हीरो संग असिन ने किया रोमांस और बिजनेसमैन से रचाई शादी, इन 5 एक्ट्रेस का पति भी 'बाहरवाला'

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

isha ambani
Bollywood

ईशा अंबानी ने 28वें बर्थडे पर रखी शानदार पार्टी, करिश्मा कपूर ने शेयर की इनसाइड तस्वीर

26 अक्टूबर 2019

एमिलिया क्लार्क, बियॉन्से नॉलेस और जे जी
Hollywood

'गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स' एक्ट्रेस एमिलिया क्लार्क का खुलासा, इस वजह से बियॉन्से से मिलकर रोने लगी थीं

26 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
विज्ञापन
आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

इस बार दिवाली नहीं मनाएंगी आलिया भट्ट, वजह जानकर आप भी कहेंगे- वाह

26 अक्टूबर 2019

राखी सावंत
Bollywood

VIDEO: आलीशान घर को राखी सावंत ने बताया अपना, लेकिन इस गलती से हो गईं ट्रोल

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Raveena Tondon
Bollywood

जब प्यार में पागल रवीना टंडन ने की थी सुसाइड की कोशिश, अजय देवगन ने दी थी धमकी

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Asin Thottumkal
Bollywood

शादी के बाद इस एक्ट्रेस ने छोड़ दिया बॉलीवुड, एक साल तक बेटी को छिपाकर रखा

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

VIDEO: इस बच्ची की क्यूटनेस के अमिताभ बच्चन भी हुए दीवाने, देख आप भी तारीफ किए बिना नहीं रह पाएंगे

26 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रकाश राज
Bollywood

रामलीला की तुलना चाइल्ड पॉर्न से करने पर फंसे प्रकाश राज, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के 5 वकीलों ने की शिकायत

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

रवीना टंडन के जन्मदिन से शाहरुख खान के खुलासे तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Asin
Bollywood

सुपरहिट फिल्म देते ही इन छह अभिनेत्रियों ने बसा लिया घर, आखिरी नाम कर देगा हैरान

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Arnold Schwarzenegger
Hollywood

EXCLUSIVE: अर्नाल्ड ने लीक की टर्मिनेटर डार्कफेट के सबसे खतरनाक सीन की डिटेल

26 अक्टूबर 2019

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

इस फिल्म में खुद के लुक को देख ऐसा सोचने लगे थे शाहरुख, कहा- 'लगता था नहीं बन पाउंगा एक्टर'

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Housefull 4
Reviews

Housefull 4 Movie Review: अक्षय कुमार की साख पर हाउसफुल 4 ने लगाया बट्टा, देखिए मिले इतने स्टार

25 अक्टूबर 2019

aayush sharma
Bollywood

विदेश में परिवार संग 29वें जन्मदिन का जश्न मनाएंगे सलमान के बहनोई, सामने आई ये खास प्लानिंग

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Raveena Tandon
Bollywood

रवीना टंडन ने इस अभिनेता से कर ली थी गुपचुप सगाई !, ये हीरोइन बनी दोनों के अलग होने की वजह

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Amitabh bachchan, Aishwarya Rai
Television

KBC: ऐश्वर्या की आंखों की तारीफ करने पर 'निराश' हुए बिग बी, बीच शो में कंटेस्टेंट से कही ये बात

25 अक्टूबर 2019

raveena tandon
raveena tandon - फोटो : social media
raveena tandon
raveena tandon - फोटो : social media
raveena tandon
raveena tandon - फोटो : social media
raveena tandon
raveena tandon - फोटो : social media
raveena tandon
raveena tandon - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

करतारपुर जाने के लिए देने होंगे 1400 रुपये, कांग्रेस बोली, पाकिस्तान वसूल रहा है ‘जजिया’ टैक्स

पाकिस्तान के करतारपुर गलियारे (कॉरिडोर) के प्रस्तावित शुल्क पर कांग्रेस ने तीखा हमला किया है, जिसमें कहा पाकिस्तान की तरफ से हर एक श्रद्धालु से जजिया लिया जा रहा है। जो गलत है और केन्द्र सरकार को जजिया खुद अदा करना चाहिए।

26 अक्टूबर 2019

एम एल खट्टर 1:30

Haryana Election Result: मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर बोले, ‘हम बनाने जा रहे हैं सरकार’

26 अक्टूबर 2019

अयोध्या 1:11

अयोध्या में जलेंगे 5 लाख 51 हजार दीये, गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज होगा नाम

26 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा 1:13

हरियाणा में भाजपा-जजपा का गठबंधन, अमित शाह ने किया एलान

25 अक्टूबर 2019

जनरल बिपिन रावत 1:53

पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर पर जनरल बिपिन रावत ने कहा, पीओके पर पाकिस्तान का नहीं आतंकियों का नियंत्रण

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited