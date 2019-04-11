शहर चुनें

मोहित सूरी के जन्मदिन और चुनाव आयोग पर रेणुका शहाणे के बयान सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 11 Apr 2019 06:25 AM IST
udita goswami mohit suri
1 of 5
udita goswami mohit suri - फोटो : file photo
निर्माता-निर्देशक मोहित सूरी आज मना रहे हैं अपना जन्मदिन
'आशिकी 2', 'हाफ गर्लफ्रेंड' और 'मर्डर 2' जैसी फिल्मों के निर्माता-निर्देशक मोहित सूरी 11 अप्रैल को अपना जन्मदिन मनाते हैं। उनका जन्म 1981 को मुंबई में हुआ था। मोहित सूरी ने साल 2005 से बतौर डायरेक्टर फिल्म जहर से अपने करियर की शुरुआत की थी। इसके साद उन्होंने 'वो लम्हें', 'आवारापन', और 'हमारी अधुरी कहानी' जैसी फिल्मों को बनाया। उनकी अब तक की आखिरी फिल्म 'हाफ गर्लफ्रेंड' थी।
mohit suri election commission renuka shahane lok sabha elections 2019 मोहित सूरी चुनाव आयोग रेणुका शहाणे लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
bollywood actress got married with Directors
Bollywood

शूटिंग करते-करते डायरेक्टरों को दिल दे बैठी ये 8 हीरोइनें, लिए सात फेरे

11 अप्रैल 2019

isha koppikar, urmila matondkar, shilpa shinde
Bollywood

उर्मिला मातोंडकर से लेकर ईशा कोप्पिकर तक, हाल ही में राजनीति से जुड़े फिल्मी पर्दे के ये सितारे

11 अप्रैल 2019

Rajpal Yadav,
Bollywood

छोटी बेटी को राजपाल यादव ने भेजा खास तोहफा, जन्मदिन पर लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट

11 अप्रैल 2019

bollywood
Bollywood

शादी न करके भी बहुत खुश हैं ये 15 बॉलीवुड स्टार, 3 की उम्र 50 पार

10 अप्रैल 2019

sheena shahabadi
Bollywood

'नदिया के पार' की गुंजा 37 साल बाद दिखने लगी हैं ऐसी, बॉलीवुड में फ्लॉप हुई बेटी

10 अप्रैल 2019

ayesha takia
Bollywood

ससुर की वजह से शर्मिंदगी उठा चुकी हैं सलमान की 'वांटेड' गर्ल, सर्जरी ने बिगाड़ा था चेहरा

10 अप्रैल 2019

vastavikta pandit
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर के लिए इतनी दीवानी हो गई थी ये एक्ट्रेस, कहने लगी थी- 'मैं उनकी पत्नी हूं'

10 अप्रैल 2019

काजल अग्रवाल
Bollywood

'पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी' को सपोर्ट कर बुरी फंसी ये अभिनेत्री, चुनाव आयोग ने भी लगाई रिलीज पर रोक

10 अप्रैल 2019

poonam pandey
Bollywood

'हां, मैने खुद लीक कराए हैं अपने बोल्ड सीन, सभी एक्ट्रेस करती हैं ऐसा'

10 अप्रैल 2019

rakhi sawant, ayesha takia, anushka sharma
Bollywood

ये 12 एक्ट्रेस प्लास्टिक सर्जरी से पहले दिखती थीं कैसी, बाद में आए कैसे बदलाव?

10 अप्रैल 2019

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya
Bollywood

68 लाख की कार में जया संग पूरे परिवार को डिनर कराने गए बिग बी, नजर नहीं आईं ऐश्वर्या

10 अप्रैल 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

प्यार नहीं मिला तो इन 5 एक्ट्रेस ने खाई ताउम्र शादी न करने की कसम

10 अप्रैल 2019

anjala zaveri
Bollywood

अरबाज की इस 'गर्लफ्रेंड' ने करीना के 'ब्वॉयफ्रेंड' से की थी शादी, सलमान के साथ काम करके भी हुई फ्लॉप

10 अप्रैल 2019

sameera reddy
Bollywood

करोड़पति बिजनेसमैन से शादी कर आलीशान जिंदगी जी रही ये एक्ट्रेस, प्रेग्नेंसी में दिखा बोल्ड लुक

10 अप्रैल 2019

vimi
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस को पति ने कर दिया था कंगाल, शराब की लत ने प्रॉस्टीट्यूट बनने पर किया था मजबूर

10 अप्रैल 2019

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण को 'भूखी' मानते हैं रणवीर सिंह, बोले- 'कुछ नहीं बदला'

10 अप्रैल 2019

saif ali khan and kareena kapoor
Bollywood

सैफ-करीना को लेकर इस एक्टर ने बोली बड़ी बात, सैफ को बताया अपना फैशन आइकन

11 अप्रैल 2019

shieny ahuja
Bollywood

इन 9 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स पर लगा था छेड़छाड़ का आरोप, एक को हुई थी 7 साल की सजा

10 अप्रैल 2019

poonam pandey
Bollywood

पूनम पांडे-सनी लियोन समेत ऐसे होता है बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेज का मेकअप, देखें ये तस्वीरें

10 अप्रैल 2019

shilpa shetty,vidya balan,ayesha takia,
Bollywood

इन 10 एक्ट्रेस के पति हैं बेहद अमीर, एक तो अंबानी खानदान की बहू

10 अप्रैल 2019

Ayesha Takia
Bollywood

आयशा टाकिया ही नहीं इन 5 एक्ट्रेस का पति भी बॉलीवुड से नहीं, 'बाहरवाला'

10 अप्रैल 2019

Hema, Sarika and Babita
Bollywood

खूबसूरती में बेटियों को भी टक्कर देती हैं ये 10 सदाबहार एक्ट्रेस

10 अप्रैल 2019

udita goswami mohit suri
udita goswami mohit suri - फोटो : file photo
अनुराधा पौडवाल
अनुराधा पौडवाल - फोटो : amar ujala
सोहा अली खान शर्मिला टैगोर
सोहा अली खान शर्मिला टैगोर - फोटो : social media
Sunny Wayne
Sunny Wayne - फोटो : social media
Renuka Shahane
Renuka Shahane - फोटो : file photo
