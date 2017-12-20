Download App
सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी: बहुत हुआ प्यार का पंचनामा, अब है शादी की बारी,अनुष्का शर्मा की बढ़ी मुश्किल

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 06:35 PM IST
film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety trailer has been released, you will come remember Pyaar Ka Punchnama

'प्यार का पंचनामा के दो सीक्वल पूरे करने के बाद डायरेक्टर लव रंजन एक और गर्लफ्रेंड, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड का ड्रामा लेकर आ रहे हैं। उनकी अगली फिल्म का नाम  'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' है। फिल्‍म का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो चुका है। खास बात ये है कि इस फिल्म में फिर से कार्तिक आर्यन और नुसरत भरूचा की जोड़ी दिखेगी। 
 

