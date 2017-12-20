सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी: बहुत हुआ प्यार का पंचनामा, अब है शादी की बारी,अनुष्का शर्मा की बढ़ी मुश्किल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety trailer has been released, you will come remember Pyaar Ka Punchnama{"_id":"5a3a5f914f1c1bc9678c2f83","slug":"film-sonu-ke-titu-ki-sweety-trailer-has-been-released-you-will-come-remember-pyaar-ka-punchnama","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u0940\u091f\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f\u0940: \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0902\u091a\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940,\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
'प्यार का पंचनामा के दो सीक्वल पूरे करने के बाद डायरेक्टर लव रंजन एक और गर्लफ्रेंड, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड का ड्रामा लेकर आ रहे हैं। उनकी अगली फिल्म का नाम 'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' है। फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो चुका है। खास बात ये है कि इस फिल्म में फिर से कार्तिक आर्यन और नुसरत भरूचा की जोड़ी दिखेगी।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.