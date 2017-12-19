बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
52 की उम्र में 29 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड से शादी रचाएगा ये एक्टर, WIFE को दे चुका है तलाक
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 10:28 AM IST
अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली की शादी के बाद अब एक और बॉलीवुड एक्टर शादी के बंधन में बंधने जा रहा है। इस एक्टर ने 90 के दशक में छोटे पर्दे पर 'कैप्टन व्योम' का किरदार निभा कर अपनी अलग पहचान बनाई थी। जी हां, हम बात कर रहे हैं मिलिंद सोमन की।
