Download App
आपका शहर Close

दीपिका नहीं हेमा मालिनी ने निभाया पद्मावती का रोल, बोलीं- 'मैं खुश हूं मेरी रिलीज हो गई'

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रीलता बिश्वास

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 09:49 AM IST
actress hema malini played controversial padmavati role

फिल्म 'पद्मावती' के चौतरफा विवाद के बाद रिलीज अनिश्चितकाल के लिए टाल दी गई है। डायरेक्टर संजय लीला भंसाली के ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट पर राजपूत संगठनों की ऐसी नजर लगी कि बॉलीवुड के कई दिग्गज तक फिल्म के समर्थन में खड़े होने की हिम्मत नहीं जुटा पा रहे, लेकिन हेमा मालिनी ने 'पद्मावती' पर खुलकर बयान दिया है। 

पढ़ें: एक्शन सीक्वेंसेस से भरपूर है 'टाइगर जिंदा है' का Tital Track, भर देगा जोश और जज्बा

Comments

Browse By Tags

hema malini padmavati deepika padukone

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

PHOTOS में जानिए उन मशहूर एक्ट्रेसेज के बारे में जो सेक्स रैकेट में रंगे हाथों पकड़ी गईं

Top actress of bollywood and south industry who were involved in sex racket
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

करनी सेना के अध्यक्ष बोले- पद्मावती हमारे लिए फिल्म नहीं इतिहास है

The President of the karni sena said, padmavati is not a history for us
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पद्मावती हमारे लिये फिल्म नही इतिहास है: कालवी

Padmavati is not a history for us: Kalvi
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'पद्मावती' के लिए आई सबसे बुरी खबर, राजपूत संगठनों के बाद अब सेंसर बोर्ड से मिला दोबारा झटका

controversial Padmavati in another dispute with CBFC
  • रविवार, 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!