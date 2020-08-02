शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Message To Subramanian Swamy On Sushant Suicide and Sonu Sood Adopts Three Orphan Kids entertainment news

सुशांत की खुदकुशी पर सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के सवाल और अनाथ बच्चों का सहारा बने सोनू सूद, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 02 Aug 2020 07:31 AM IST
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और सोनू सूद
1 of 5
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और सोनू सूद - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की कथित खुदकुशी की गुत्थी उलझती जा रही है। पिछले करीब डेढ़ महीने से इस मामले की जांच में जुटी मुंबई पुलिस पर लापरवाही के आरोप लग रहे हैं। अब इसकी जांच करने के लिए बिहार पुलिस भी मुंबई पहुंच चुकी है। जहां दोनों राज्यों की पुलिस के बीच विवाद की भी खबरें हैं। इधर भाजपा नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी, सुशांत की खुदकुशी पर शक जताते आए हैं। हाल ही में एक बार फिर से उन्होंने जांच पर सवाल खड़े करते हुए पूछा है कि क्या सुशांत की हत्या करने के बाद उनका शव लटका दिया गया था?

'क्या फांसी पर लटकाने से पहले सुशांत को दिया गया था जहर?', सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने उठाए सवाल

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस रक्षाबंधन अपनी बहन को दे उज्जवल भविष्य का तोहफा
Click Here
विज्ञापन
subramanian swamy sushant singh rajput kangana ranaut ankita lokhande rhea chakraborty
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

तेलंगाना के तीन अनाथ बच्चों के ‘नाथ’ बने सोनू सूद, उठाएंगे सारी जिम्मेदारी

2 अगस्त 2020

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

Raksha Bandhan 2020: इन 10 फिल्मों में दिखा भाई-बहन का अटूट प्यार, बदल गए प्यार के मायने

2 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

Friendship Day 2020: एक्टिंग करते-करते पक्के दोस्त बन गए ये बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, अब दी जाती है इनकी मिसाल

2 अगस्त 2020

विकास सिंह और सिद्धार्थ पिठानी
Bollywood

'25 जुलाई तक सुशांत के परिवार की मदद कर रहा था उनका रूममेट', वकील का दावा- अचानक बदल लिया पक्ष

2 अगस्त 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने कुंडली के समस्त शुभ - अशुभ योग
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने कुंडली के समस्त शुभ - अशुभ योग
सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

'क्या फांसी पर लटकाने से पहले सुशांत को दिया गया था जहर?', सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने उठाए सवाल

2 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, बिहार डीजीपी गुप्तेश्वर पांडे
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत मामले में CBI जांच की मांग पर बिहार DGP का बयान, कहा- 'हमें अपनी पुलिस पर है भरोसा'

1 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को कंट्रोल करने वाले बयान पर आया रिया चक्रवर्ती का रिएक्शन, अपनी सफाई में कही ये बात

2 अगस्त 2020

सिद्धार्थ राय कपूर और विद्या बालन
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ रॉय कपूर ने विद्या बालन से रचाई थी तीसरी शादी, इस तरह हुआ था प्यार

2 अगस्त 2020

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
विज्ञापन
पोंगा पंडित
Reviews

बाइस्कोप: चुलबुल पांडे से बरसों पहले इस फिल्म में प्रकट हुए भगवती पांडे, खूब पिलाया गंगाघाट का पानी

2 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, अंकिता लोखंडे
Bollywood

अंकिता लोखंडे ने बताया सुशांत सिंह राजपूत से कब हुई थी आखिरी बार बात, कहा- 'हम दोनों की व्हाट्सएप पर बात...'

1 अगस्त 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने कुंडली के समस्त शुभ - अशुभ योग
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने कुंडली के समस्त शुभ - अशुभ योग
अमर सिंह, अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

जब कानूनी पचड़े में फंस गए थे अमर सिंह और अमिताभ बच्चन, जानिए क्या था मामला

1 अगस्त 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन और अमर सिंह
Bollywood

अमर सिंह को याद कर भावुक हुए अमिताभ बच्चन! बिन कुछ कहे कह दिया सबकुछ

1 अगस्त 2020

कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत के मनाली स्थित घर के बाहर हुई फायरिंग? जानिए इस वायरल खबर की सच्चाई

1 अगस्त 2020

अमर सिंह
Bollywood

अमर सिंह के इस तंज का अमिताभ ने दिया था प्यार से जवाब, कहा था- 'वो दोस्त हैं..'

1 अगस्त 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

PHOTOS: 12 साल पहले ऐसी दिखती थीं रिया चक्रवर्ती, मेकओवर के बाद बदल गया पूरा लुक

1 अगस्त 2020

अमर सिंह, अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

कभी गहरी दोस्ती थी अमर सिंह की बच्चन परिवार के साथ, इस वजह से टूट गई थी मिनटों में

1 अगस्त 2020

अंकिता लोखंडे की जगुआर में दिखी बिहार पुलिस
Bollywood

अंकिता लोखंडे की जगुआर में दिखी बिहार पुलिस, मुंबई पुलिस से अब तक नहीं मिल पाई गाड़ी

1 अगस्त 2020

अमर सिंह का निधन
Bollywood

जब अस्पताल से ही अमर सिंह ने अमिताभ बच्चन से मांगी थी माफी, जानिए कौन सी थी वो बात

1 अगस्त 2020

लूटकेस रिव्यू
Reviews

कोरोना काल में मुस्कुराने का ये पहला मौका है, दो घंटे का टाइम हो तो फटाफट देख डालिए

1 अगस्त 2020

Ashok Kumar,
Bollywood

जब किशोर कुमार के पैर पर पैर रखकर अशोक कुमार ने करवाई थी एक्टिंग, जानिए मजेदार किस्सा

1 अगस्त 2020

रणबीर कपूर, सारा अली खान
Bollywood

कोरोना काल में मुंबई की सड़कों पर साइक्लिंग करते दिखे ये सितारे, फैंस तक पहचान नहीं पाए

1 अगस्त 2020

बिहार पुलिस
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: ऑटो रिक्शा से घूमकर जांच कर रही बिहार पुलिस, रिया के सवाल पर दिया ये जवाब, देखें वीडियो

1 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और सोनू सूद
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और सोनू सूद - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विकास सिंह और सिद्धार्थ पिठानी
विकास सिंह और सिद्धार्थ पिठानी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
कंगना रनौत
कंगना रनौत - फोटो : Social Media
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, अंकिता लोखंडे
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, अंकिता लोखंडे - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सोनू सूद
सोनू सूद - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited