शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   LokSabha Election 2019 ranveer shorey says giving the vote with your own mind

भाजपा के सपोर्ट में आए रणवीर, बोले- 'देश की सभी समस्याओं के लिए मोदी सरकार जिम्मेदार नहीं'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 11 Apr 2019 11:36 AM IST
रणवीर शौरी
1 of 5
रणवीर शौरी
17वीं लोक सभा गठन के लिए पहले चरण का मतदान आज जारी है। देश के 18 राज्यों और 2 केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों की 91 सीटों पर मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। पिछले दिनों आपने सुना होगा कि अनुराग कश्यप, नसीरुद्दीन शाह सहित 600 से ज्यादा हस्तियों ने भाजपा को वोट न देने की अपील की थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
loksabha election 2019 lok sabha elections ranvir shorey bjp vote karo congress लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 रणवीर शौरी
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

madhuri dixit
Bollywood

कलंक के गाने 'तबाह हो गए' को देख फैंस हुए निराश, बोले- 'करण ने माधुरी के टैलेंट को बेकार कर दिया'

11 अप्रैल 2019

bollywood actress got married with Directors
Bollywood

शूटिंग करते-करते डायरेक्टर्स को दिल दे बैठी ये 8 हीरोइनें, लिए सात फेरे

11 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

विवेक ओबेरॉय, अनुराधा पौडवाल समेत 900 से अधिक कलाकारों ने की भाजपा को वोट देने की अपील

11 अप्रैल 2019

मोहित सूरी, उदिता
Bollywood

इमरान हाशमी की हीरोइन से ही हो गया मोहित सूरी को प्यार, 9 साल डेट करने के बाद की थी शादी

11 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
मोदी बायोपिक
Bollywood

मोदी बायोपिक बैन को लेकर रेणुका शहाणे का फूटा गुस्सा, बोलीं- EC राजनीतिक पार्टियों पर फोकस करे

11 अप्रैल 2019

Alia Bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर से फिलहाल शादी के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं आलिया भट्ट, 'कंलक' को लेकर कही ये बात

11 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

bollywood
Bollywood

शादी न करके भी बहुत खुश हैं ये 15 बॉलीवुड स्टार, 3 की उम्र 50 पार

10 अप्रैल 2019

udita goswami mohit suri
Bollywood

मोहित सूरी के जन्मदिन और चुनाव आयोग पर रेणुका शहाणे के बयान सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

11 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
sheena shahabadi
Bollywood

'नदिया के पार' की गुंजा 37 साल बाद दिखने लगी हैं ऐसी, बॉलीवुड में फ्लॉप हुई बेटी

10 अप्रैल 2019

isha koppikar, urmila matondkar, shilpa shinde
Bollywood

उर्मिला मातोंडकर से लेकर ईशा कोप्पिकर तक, हाल ही में राजनीति से जुड़े फिल्मी पर्दे के ये सितारे

11 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
Rajpal Yadav,
Bollywood

छोटी बेटी को राजपाल यादव ने भेजा खास तोहफा, जन्मदिन पर लिखी इमोशनल पोस्ट

11 अप्रैल 2019

ayesha takia
Bollywood

ससुर की वजह से शर्मिंदगी उठा चुकी हैं सलमान की 'वांटेड' गर्ल, सर्जरी ने बिगाड़ा था चेहरा

10 अप्रैल 2019

vastavikta pandit
Bollywood

राजकुमार की इस बेटी ने बॉलीवुड में की थी धमाकेदार एंट्री, अपनी हरकतों की वजह से खराब किया करियर

11 अप्रैल 2019

poonam pandey
Bollywood

'हां, मैने खुद लीक कराए हैं अपने बोल्ड सीन, सभी एक्ट्रेस करती हैं ऐसा'

10 अप्रैल 2019

rakhi sawant, ayesha takia, anushka sharma
Bollywood

ये 12 एक्ट्रेस प्लास्टिक सर्जरी से पहले दिखती थीं कैसी, बाद में आए कैसे बदलाव?

10 अप्रैल 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

प्यार नहीं मिला तो इन 5 एक्ट्रेस ने खाई ताउम्र शादी न करने की कसम

10 अप्रैल 2019

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya
Bollywood

68 लाख की कार में जया संग पूरे परिवार को डिनर कराने गए बिग बी, नजर नहीं आईं ऐश्वर्या

10 अप्रैल 2019

काजल अग्रवाल
Bollywood

'पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी' को सपोर्ट कर बुरी फंसी ये अभिनेत्री, चुनाव आयोग ने भी लगाई रिलीज पर रोक

10 अप्रैल 2019

anjala zaveri
Bollywood

विनोद खन्ना की खोज थी ये एक्ट्रेस, करीना कपूर के 'ब्वॉयफ्रेंड' से शादी करके अचानक हो गईं गायब

11 अप्रैल 2019

sameera reddy
Bollywood

करोड़पति बिजनेसमैन से शादी कर आलीशान जिंदगी जी रही ये एक्ट्रेस, प्रेग्नेंसी में दिखा बोल्ड लुक

10 अप्रैल 2019

vimi
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस को पति ने कर दिया था कंगाल, शराब की लत ने प्रॉस्टीट्यूट बनने पर किया था मजबूर

10 अप्रैल 2019

poonam pandey
Bollywood

पूनम पांडे-सनी लियोन समेत ऐसे होता है बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेज का मेकअप, देखें ये तस्वीरें

10 अप्रैल 2019

रणवीर शौरी
रणवीर शौरी
Ranvir Shorey
Ranvir Shorey - फोटो : social media
Ranvir Shorey
Ranvir Shorey - फोटो : social media
ranvir shorey
ranvir shorey
लोकसभा चुनाव
लोकसभा चुनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.