लोकसभा चुनाव में वोट क्यों नहीं डाल पाएंगी आलिया भट्ट, वजह चौंकाने वाली

{"_id":"5cb1e72ebdec2214123206b8","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-alia-bhatt-would-not-vote-because-she-has-british-citizenship","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u094b\u091f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Alia Bhatt
- फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
{"_id":"5cb1e72ebdec2214123206b8","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-alia-bhatt-would-not-vote-because-she-has-british-citizenship","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u094b\u091f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
alia bhatt
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cb1e72ebdec2214123206b8","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-alia-bhatt-would-not-vote-because-she-has-british-citizenship","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u094b\u091f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Alia Bhatt
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5cb1e72ebdec2214123206b8","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-alia-bhatt-would-not-vote-because-she-has-british-citizenship","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u094b\u091f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5cb1e72ebdec2214123206b8","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-alia-bhatt-would-not-vote-because-she-has-british-citizenship","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u094b\u091f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
alia bhatt
- फोटो : file photo