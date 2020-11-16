कृष्णा अभिषेक की पत्नी का एक और हॉट फोटोशूट आया सामने, कश्मीरा की इस अदा पर फिदा हुए फैंस

{"_id":"5fb252ad8ebc3e9bdd1f7c3b","slug":"kashmira-shah-krushna-abhishek-wife-new-hot-photoshoot-goes-viral-on-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923\u093e \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0926\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कश्मीरा शाह
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम- @kashmera1
{"_id":"5fb252ad8ebc3e9bdd1f7c3b","slug":"kashmira-shah-krushna-abhishek-wife-new-hot-photoshoot-goes-viral-on-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923\u093e \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0926\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कश्मीरा शाह
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम- @kashmera1
{"_id":"5fb252ad8ebc3e9bdd1f7c3b","slug":"kashmira-shah-krushna-abhishek-wife-new-hot-photoshoot-goes-viral-on-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923\u093e \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0926\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कश्मीरा शाह
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम- @kashmera1
{"_id":"5fb252ad8ebc3e9bdd1f7c3b","slug":"kashmira-shah-krushna-abhishek-wife-new-hot-photoshoot-goes-viral-on-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923\u093e \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0926\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कश्मीरा शाह, कृष्णा अभिषेक
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम- @kashmera1
{"_id":"5fb252ad8ebc3e9bdd1f7c3b","slug":"kashmira-shah-krushna-abhishek-wife-new-hot-photoshoot-goes-viral-on-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923\u093e \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0926\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कश्मीरा शाह
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम- @kashmera1