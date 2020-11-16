शहर चुनें
कृष्णा अभिषेक की पत्नी का एक और हॉट फोटोशूट आया सामने, कश्मीरा की इस अदा पर फिदा हुए फैंस

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 16 Nov 2020 03:57 PM IST
कश्मीरा शाह
1 of 5
कश्मीरा शाह - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम- @kashmera1
कॉमेडियन कृष्णा अभिषेक की पत्नी और अभिनेत्री कश्मीरा शाह (Kashmira Shah) अपने ग्लैमरस अंदाज की वजह से चर्चा में रहती हैं। इस समय वह अपने हॉट फोटोशूट के चलते सुर्खियों में हैं। दरअसल कश्मीरा ने हाल ही में वजन कम किया है, जिसके बाद से ही वह लगातार चर्चा में बनी हुई हैं।
कश्मीरा शाह
कश्मीरा शाह
कश्मीरा शाह
कश्मीरा शाह, कृष्णा अभिषेक
कश्मीरा शाह
