PHOTOS: इस एक्ट्रेस ने मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में मचाया तहलका, मखमल का कंबल डाल दिखाई न्यूड बॉडी

भावना शर्मा

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 01:10 PM IST
Karishma Sharma naked photoshoot viral on social media

बॉलीवुड की कुछ हीरोइनें अपनी बोल्डनेस की वजह से चर्चा में रहती हैं। इनमें ईशा गुप्ता और शर्लिन चोपड़ा जैसी एक्ट्रेस का नाम शामिल है। लेकिन हाल ही में 'रागिनी एमएमस 2.0' की एक्ट्रेस करिश्मा शर्मा ने जो फोटोशूट करवाया है उससे सोशल मीडिया पर तहलका मच गया है। 

karishma sharma ragini mms returns bollywood

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Your Story has been saved!