हनीमून तस्वीरों पर ट्रोल हुए अनुष्का-विराट, यूजर ने हॉरर सीरीज से कर दी तुलना

amarujala.com- Presented By: भावना शर्मा

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 01:29 PM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli trolled for their honeymoon picture

टस्कनी में शानदार वेडिंग के बाद अब अनुष्‍का शर्मा और विराट कोहली रोम में हनीमून एंज्वॉय कर रहे हैं। अनुष्‍का ने अपनी शादी तो छिपाकर की लेकिन हनीमून की तस्वीरें दिखाए बिना रह नहीं पाईं।

