बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bfd10b5bdec2241c93703a4","slug":"kapil-sharma-share-his-love-story-with-ginni-chatrath-before-their-get-married","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
इस वजह से कपिल शर्मा ने गिन्नी से तोड़ दिया था रिश्ता, शादी से पहले शेयर की लव स्टोरी
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 27 Nov 2018 03:09 PM IST
दीपिका-रणवीर और प्रियंका-निक के बाद शादी करने का अगला नंबर कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा का है । जी हां, कपिल शर्मा अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड गिन्नी चतरथ से शादी करने जा रहे हैं । कपिल और गिन्नी की शादी 12 दिसंबर को जालंधर में होगी। 10 दिसंबर को जागरण होगा। इसके बाद चूड़ा सेरेमनी, मेहंदी, कॉकटेल पार्टी और शादी का आयोजन होगा। 14 दिसंबर को अमृतसर में रिसेप्शन होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bfd10b5bdec2241c93703a4","slug":"kapil-sharma-share-his-love-story-with-ginni-chatrath-before-their-get-married","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5bfd10b5bdec2241c93703a4","slug":"kapil-sharma-share-his-love-story-with-ginni-chatrath-before-their-get-married","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5bfd10b5bdec2241c93703a4","slug":"kapil-sharma-share-his-love-story-with-ginni-chatrath-before-their-get-married","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5bfd10b5bdec2241c93703a4","slug":"kapil-sharma-share-his-love-story-with-ginni-chatrath-before-their-get-married","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5bfd10b5bdec2241c93703a4","slug":"kapil-sharma-share-his-love-story-with-ginni-chatrath-before-their-get-married","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5bfd10b5bdec2241c93703a4","slug":"kapil-sharma-share-his-love-story-with-ginni-chatrath-before-their-get-married","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5bfd10b5bdec2241c93703a4","slug":"kapil-sharma-share-his-love-story-with-ginni-chatrath-before-their-get-married","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5bfd10b5bdec2241c93703a4","slug":"kapil-sharma-share-his-love-story-with-ginni-chatrath-before-their-get-married","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.