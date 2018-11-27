शहर चुनें

इस वजह से कपिल शर्मा ने गिन्नी से तोड़ दिया था रिश्ता, शादी से पहले शेयर की लव स्टोरी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 27 Nov 2018 03:09 PM IST
दीपिका-रणवीर और प्रियंका-निक के बाद शादी करने का अगला नंबर कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा का है । जी हां, कपिल शर्मा अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड गिन्नी चतरथ से शादी करने जा रहे हैं । कपिल और गिन्नी की शादी 12 दिसंबर को जालंधर में होगी। 10 दिसंबर को जागरण होगा। इसके बाद चूड़ा सेरेमनी, मेहंदी, कॉकटेल पार्टी और शादी का आयोजन होगा। 14 दिसंबर को अमृतसर में रिसेप्शन होगा।
