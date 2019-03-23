शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Kangana Ranaut to Play Jayalalithaa in a Biopic on the Late Tamil Nadu CM and Actress

बर्थडे पर फैंस के लिए तोहफा, सिनेमा से निकल CM की कुर्सी तक पहुंचेंगी 'कंगना रनौत'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 23 Mar 2019 01:32 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut
1 of 5
Kangana Ranaut
कंगना रनौत ने अपने जन्मदिन पर फैंस को शानदार तोहफा दिया है। कंगना ने अपने जन्मदिन के दिन कन्फर्म किया है कि वह तमिलनाडु की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और एक्ट्रेस जयललिता के किरदार में दिखाई देंगी। इस फिल्म का तमिल में नाम 'थलाइवी' और हिंदी में नाम 'जया' होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
kangana ranaut jayalalithaa kangana ranaut birthday puratchi thalaivi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

nita ambani, mamta dalal, purnima dalal
Bollywood

खूबसूरती में नीता अंबानी को मात देती हैं उनकी बड़ी बहन, लाइमलाइट से दूर जीती हैं साधारण जिंदगी

23 मार्च 2019

akshay kumar, kapil sharma
Bollywood

कपिल की शादी के बाद पहली बार 'कॉमेडी किंग' के घर पहुंचे अक्षय कुमार, तस्वीर ने खोला राज

23 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
kangana ranaut
Bollywood

तलवार से भी ज्यादा तेज चलती है कंगना रनौत की जुबान, इंटरव्यू में खुद को ही बता चुकी हैं 'अनवॉन्टेड बच्ची'

23 मार्च 2019

Sayesha Saigal Arya
Bollywood

शादी के 13 दिन बाद सामने आई दिलीप कुमार की नातिन की तस्वीर, पति संग मना रही हैं हनीमून

23 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
uday chopra
Bollywood

6 साल से काम ना मिलने पर उदय चोपड़ा डिप्रेशन के शिकार, ट्विटर पर लिखा- 'सुसाइड करना अच्छा विकल्प है'

23 मार्च 2019

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan
Bollywood

कार्तिक के कंधे पर सिर रखकर सो रहीं सारा की तस्वीर वायरल, बाइक राइड पर ट्रोल हो चुका है कपल

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Aamir Khan Kiran Rao
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया पर रोमांटिक हुए आमिर खान, पत्नी को देख बोले- 'दुनिया में सबसे क्यूट'

23 मार्च 2019

एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी कांग्रेस से लड़ सकती हैं चुनाव, इस दिग्गज अभिनेत्री को देंगी टक्कर

23 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
kesari, badla
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर चढ़ा 'केसरी' रंग, तीसरे हफ्ते अमिताभ-तापसी की 'बदला' हुई सुपरहिट

23 मार्च 2019

Kangana, Sapna
Bollywood

कंगना का जन्मदिन और सपना चौधरी के चुनाव लड़ने सहित मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

23 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
aishwarya rai, abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

गोवा में पत्नी के साथ स्पॉट हुए अभिषेक, तस्वीर देख यूजर्स बोले- ऐश्वर्या प्रेग्नेंट हैं क्या?

23 मार्च 2019

Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut here are some catfights with Bollywood stars
Bollywood

ऋतिक से लेकर करण तक ये हैं इंडस्ट्री के वो जाने माने स्टार्स जिनसे कंगना की बिल्कुल भी नहीं बनती

23 मार्च 2019

Bollywood stars
Bollywood

गंभीर से पहले ये 12 सेलिब्रेटी भी भाजपा की पिच पर कर चुके हैं बैटिंग, कई सांसद तो कुछ बने मंत्री

22 मार्च 2019

Sri Reddy
Bollywood

धमकी मिलने के बाद इस एक्ट्रेस ने पुलिस में कराई शिकायत, पहले लगा चुकी हैं यौन शोषण का आरोप

23 मार्च 2019

Mohan Babu
Bollywood

मुख्यमंत्री के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करने पर नजरबंद हुआ ये एक्टर, हजारों स्टूडेंड्स के साथ खोला मोर्चा

23 मार्च 2019

FilmFare
Bollywood

फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड के लिए जारी हुई नॉमिनेशन लिस्ट, इन स्टार्स के बीच है कड़ा मुकाबला

23 मार्च 2019

Priyanka, Nick
Bollywood

अपनी ही शादी में रो पड़े थे निक जोनस, प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने इंटरव्यू में किया खुलासा

23 मार्च 2019

madhuri dixit
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित के घर आया नन्हा मेहमान, पति ने गोद में लेकर शेयर की तस्वीर

22 मार्च 2019

karan johar and shahrukh khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख के खिलाफ ट्वीट को लाइक कर बैठे थे करण जौहर, अब किंग खान ने भी दिया रिएक्शन

23 मार्च 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

अर्पिता-आहिल के साथ फिर दिखा सलमान का प्यार, क्यूट तस्वीर को शेयर कर लिखा इमोशनल मैसेज

23 मार्च 2019

kangana ranaut
Bollywood

20 साल बड़े शादीशुदा एक्टर के प्यार में पड़ गई थीं कंगना, इन 5 सेलिब्रिटीज से भी रहा अफेयर

23 मार्च 2019

kangana ranaut
Bollywood

'गैंगस्टर' की गर्लफ्रेंड न बनती तो पोर्न स्टार बन जातीं कंगना रनौत, इंटरव्यू में खुद किया था खुलासा

23 मार्च 2019

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
कंगना रनौत
कंगना रनौत
kangana ranaut
kangana ranaut - फोटो : social media
jayalalithaa
jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.