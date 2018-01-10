Download App
जाह्नवी कपूर के लिए ये क्या कर बैठे ईशान खट्टर, शाहिद कपूर से फिर पड़ सकती है फटकार

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 11:30 AM IST
Ishaan Khattar in love with Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor
1 of 5
शाहिद कपूर के भाई ईशान खट्टर और श्रीदेवी की बेटी जाह्नवी कपूर ने अपनी डेब्यू फिल्म 'धड़क' की शूटिंग शुरू कर दी है। दोनों के डेब्यू को लेकर करण जौहर से कपूर खानदान तक काफी एक्साइटेड हैं। फिल्‍म की शूटिंग के साथ दोनों के लिंकअप की खबरें भी आई थीं।
jhanvi kapoor shahid kapoor ishaan khattar karan johar sridevi bollywood
