{"_id":"5a545c6e4f1c1b4a198b59ef","slug":"bigg-boss-3-winner-vindu-dara-singh-revealed-that-vikas-gupta-is-fixed-winner","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936\u094d\u200d\u093e, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c- '\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e'","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Bigg Boss की हर चाल का हुआ पर्दाफाश्ा, खुला राज- 'कौन होगा विनर और क्यों हारेंगी शिल्पा'
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 11:41 AM IST
बिग बॉस का ये सीजन सबसे ज्यादा कॉन्ट्रोवर्शियल रहा। हिना खान, शिल्पा शिंदे, अर्शी खान, प्रियांक शर्मा और आकाश डडलानी जैसे कंटेस्टेंट्स ने शो की टीआरपी बढ़ाई। अब दर्शकों के दिमाग में एक ही सवाल घूम रहा है कि आखिर कौन गोल्डन ट्रॉफी घर ले जाएगा।
