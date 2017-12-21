Download App
आपका शहर Close

'धड़क' के सेट से सामने आई तस्वीर, रोमांस करते नजर आई स्टार किड्स की जोड़ी

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 11:05 AM IST
Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor wrap up their first shooting schedule of Dhadak

जल्द ही दर्शकों को बड़े पर्दे पर एक फ्रेश जोड़ी उनका मनोरंजन करती नजर आने वाली है। जी हां और ये जोड़ी है श्रीदेवी की बेटी जाह्नवी कपूर और शाहिद कपूर के भाई ईशान खट्टर की। हाल ही में फिल्म 'धड़क' के सेट से एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की गई है।
पढ़ें-शादी पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा का बड़ा खुलासा, जिस लड़के में होगी ये क्वालिटी, उसी से करूंगी शादी
 

Comments

Browse By Tags

ishaan khattar janhvi kapoor dhadak

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रद्युम्न केस: जुवेनाइल बोर्ड का बड़ा फैसला, आरोपी छात्र पर बालिग की तरह चलेगा केस

pradyuman murder case: court orders juvenile accused to be consider as adult
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

PM मोदी ने किया अनुष्का का 'विराट' Welcome, तस्वीरें-वीडियो बताएंगी इस मुलाकात का सच

anushka sharma and virat kohli met pm modi and give invitation card
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पीरियड्स पर ट्विंकल खन्ना ने कही ये बात, लड़कों को जरूर जाननी चाहिए

Padman producer Twinkle Khanna Says That Menstruation Should Be Discussed With Boys Too
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

1 साल में ही सेलेब्रिटी बन गया तैमूर, पूरे बॉलीवुड ने छोटे नवाब को किया बर्थडे विश

Happy Birthday Taimur ali khan Here Are Your Wishes From Others
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

B'Day SPL: छोटी उम्र की इस एक्ट्रेस के प्यार में पागल थे गोविंदा, तलाक होते होते बचा

actor Govinda Birthday Special Story
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

रेड कार्पेट पर यूं जलवा बिखेर राधिका आप्टे ने लूट ली शाम, आलिया और उर्वशी का फैशन समझ नहीं आया

Fashion Blunders By Bollywood Actress At Zee Cine Awards 2017 Red Carpet
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!