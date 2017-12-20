शादी पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा का बड़ा खुलासा, जिस लड़के में होगी ये क्वालिटी, उसी से करूंगी शादी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
This is what priyanka chopra has to say all about her marriage plans{"_id":"5a3a3c844f1c1bca678c29ec","slug":"this-is-what-priyanka-chopra-has-to-say-all-about-her-marriage-plans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093f\u091f\u0940, \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
क्वांटिको अभिनेत्री प्रियंका चोपड़ा का ड्रीम ब्वॉय कैसा होगा ये जवाब हर कोई जानना चाहता है। हाल ही में ज़ी सिने अवार्ड में शिरकत करने पंहुची प्रियंका चोपड़ा से मीडिया ने जब इस सवाल का जिक्र किया तो उन्होंने बड़ी ही सरलता से इसका जवाब दिया।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.