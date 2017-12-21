सलमान, कैटरीना ने बेहद क्यूट अंदाज में फैंस को किया 'हैप्पी न्यू ईयर' विश, देखें VIDEO
'टाइगर जिंदा है' के स्टार सलमान खान और कैटरीना कैफ अपने फैंस से कितना प्यार करते हैं ये हाल ही में उन्होंने लोगों को जता दिया है। दरअसल सलमान और कैटरीना ने अपने फैंस को एडवांस में हैप्पी न्यू ईयर विश किया है। आपके फेवरेट स्टार सलमान और कैटरीना ने अपने फैंस के लिए एक वीडियो शेयर करके उन्हें नए साल की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
