बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5771224f1c1bf1188b464f","slug":"is-parineeti-chopra-patched-up-with-ex-boyfriend-maneesh-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के लिए परिणीति के दिल में फिर जागा प्यार, प्राइवेट पार्टी में आए नजर
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 07:44 PM IST
फिटनेस आइकन बन चुकी परिणीति चोपड़ा का एक बार फिर से ब्वॉयफ्रेंड मनीष शर्मा के साथ पैचअप हो गया है। परिणीति ने अपने बॉलीवुड करियर की शुरुआत 'लेडीज वर्सेज रिक्की बहल' से की थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a5771224f1c1bf1188b464f","slug":"is-parineeti-chopra-patched-up-with-ex-boyfriend-maneesh-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a5771224f1c1bf1188b464f","slug":"is-parineeti-chopra-patched-up-with-ex-boyfriend-maneesh-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a5771224f1c1bf1188b464f","slug":"is-parineeti-chopra-patched-up-with-ex-boyfriend-maneesh-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a5771224f1c1bf1188b464f","slug":"is-parineeti-chopra-patched-up-with-ex-boyfriend-maneesh-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.