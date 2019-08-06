शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Hrithik Roshan open up on relationship with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan

तलाक के बाद भी सुजैन के साथ क्यों बार-बार नजर आते हैं ऋतिक, खुद खोल दिया बड़ा राज

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 06 Aug 2019 07:04 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
1 of 5
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan - फोटो : instagram
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता ऋतिक रोशन फिल्मों के अलावा पूर्व पत्नी सुजैन खान की वजह से भी सुर्खियों में रहते हैं। ऋतिक और सुजैन का भले ही तलाक हो चुका हो लेकिन इन दोनों की बीच अब भी बहुत अच्छे रिश्ते हैं। यही वजह है जो ऋतिक और सुजैन खान को अक्सर साथ में देखा जाता है। 
hrithik roshan sussanne khan super 30 सुजैन खान ऋतिक रोशन सुपर 30
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan - फोटो : instagram
sussanne khan
sussanne khan - फोटो : social media
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan - फोटो : social media
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan - फोटो : file photo
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan - फोटो : instagram
