अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   gully boy first official picture ranveer singh and alia bhatt

वैलेंटाइन पर आलिया भट्ट और रणवीर सिंह क्यों हैं उदास, दिल टूटा है या वजह कुछ और..

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 03:13 PM IST
gully boy first official picture ranveer singh and alia bhatt
1 of 5
फिल्म 'पद्मावत' में खिलजी के किरदार से सभी की वाहवाही लूटने वाले रणवीर सिंह जोया अख्तर की फिल्म 'गली ब्वॉय' में नजर आएंगे। फिल्म में उनके साथ पहली बार आलिया भट्ट होंगी। अब फिल्म का फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज किया गया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
gully boy ranveer singh alia bhatt

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

hollywood singer taylor swift buys a very coslty house
Bollywood

हीरों से नहाने वाली इस सिंगर ने खरीदा नया घर, कीमत सुन उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश

10 फरवरी 2018

commando actor Vidyut Jammwal Gets INJURED While Shooting For Junglee
Bollywood

स्टंट करते हुए विद्युत जामवल के सिर पर लगी चोट, खून से लथपथ फोटो आई सामने

10 फरवरी 2018

Amitabh Bachchan writes a poem on blog after leaving Lilavati hospital in mumbai
Bollywood

अस्पताल से छुट्टी के बाद बिग बी ने लिखी दिल छूने वाली कविता

10 फरवरी 2018

box office collection of akshay kumar film padman
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' की धमक से हिला बॉक्स ऑफिस, पहले ही दिन अक्षय की फिल्म ने की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई

10 फरवरी 2018

Shahid kapoor and mira rajput Look For New Home because of Prostitution Menace
Bollywood

वेश्याओं की वजह से शाहिद कपूर उठाने जा रहे ऐसा कदम, मीरा के साथ मिलकर लिया फैसला

10 फरवरी 2018

anushka sharma virat kohli koffee with karan but new twist
Bollywood

पति के लिए अनुष्का शर्मा ने करण जौहर के सामने रखी ये 'विराट' शर्त, आखिर किस बात का है डर?

10 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

FIR against Akshay Kumar as Padman faces Plagiarism charges
Bollywood

रिलीज के बाद 'पैडमैन' पर लगा 'चोरी' का आरोप, अक्षय कुमार के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज

10 फरवरी 2018

Kriti Sanon stuck in lift and asked for help to people in twitter
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस कृति सेनन के साथ लिफ्ट में हुआ हादसा, ट्विटर पर लोगों से मांगी मदद

10 फरवरी 2018

sui dhaaga varun dhawan and anushka sharma script reading
Bollywood

पहले 'सुई धागा' अब किताबें लेकर बैठीं अनुष्का, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें वायरल

10 फरवरी 2018

Dhanush first Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir teaser release
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के दामाद बन गए 'फकीर', दुनिया के कोने-कोने में इस शख्स को रहे ढूंढ

10 फरवरी 2018

shilpa shetty husband raj kundra filed defamation case against gutka king son actor sachin joshi
Bollywood

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पति राज कुंद्रा ने दर्ज कराया मुकदमा, इस एक्टर पर लगाया फर्जीवाड़े का आरोप

10 फरवरी 2018

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim film secret superstar crosses the Rs 650 crore mark in china
Bollywood

आमिर खान की 'बेटी' ने चीन में रचा इतिहास, मामूली बजट में बनी 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' ने कमाए 800 करोड़

10 फरवरी 2018

deepika Padukone and Ranveer singh plan for valentines day 2018
Bollywood

तो ये हैं दीपिका और रणवीर के 'वैलेंटाइन डे' के प्लान...

10 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra opens up about his work in bollywood so far before Aiyaary release
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने खुलेआम कहा-'मैं अपने काम से कभी संतुष्ट नहीं हो सकता'

10 फरवरी 2018

bigg boss winner gauahar khan slams rumours of relationship
Bollywood

रिलेशनशिप की खबरों पर Bigg Boss की ये विनर भड़की, कर दिया ऐसा ट्वीट करना पड़ा डिलीट

10 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh follows hollywood star johnny depp, wants to be like him
Bollywood

इस हॉलीवुड स्टार के नक्शेकदम पर चल रहे हैं रणवीर सिंह, खुद किया खुलासा

10 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh speaks about on threats to Deepika Padukone during Padmaavat release
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' बवाल पर दीपिका का साथ नहीं दे पाए थे रणवीर, अब खुलकर बताई वजह

10 फरवरी 2018

priyanka chopra new york fashion week
Bollywood

हॉलीवुड के बाद अब यहां छाने की तैयारी में 'देसी गर्ल', ग्लैमरस अंदाज में बिखेरेंगी जलवा

10 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra aiyaary actor confession left Madhuri Dixit scandalised
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित को बेडरूम तक ले जाना चाहता था 17 साल छोटा ये एक्टर, जानकर रह गई थीं हैरान

9 फरवरी 2018

deepika padukone padmaavat beats salman khan kick
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने सलमान खान को पीछे छोड़ा, अब आमिर हैं निशाने पर

10 फरवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor has started shooting film batti gul meter chalu
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद शुरू हुई 'बत्ती गुल मीटर चालू' की शूटिंग, शाहिद कपूर ने शेयर किया फर्स्ट लुक

10 फरवरी 2018

5 Power full dialogues of movie Padman
Bollywood

फिल्म 'पैडमैन' के 5 ऐसे दमदार डायलॉग्स जो समाज को झकझोर देंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.