वैलेंटाइन पर आलिया भट्ट और रणवीर सिंह क्यों हैं उदास, दिल टूटा है या वजह कुछ और..
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 03:13 PM IST
फिल्म 'पद्मावत' में खिलजी के किरदार से सभी की वाहवाही लूटने वाले रणवीर सिंह जोया अख्तर की फिल्म 'गली ब्वॉय' में नजर आएंगे। फिल्म में उनके साथ पहली बार आलिया भट्ट होंगी। अब फिल्म का फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज किया गया है।
