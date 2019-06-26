शहर चुनें

भाई तुषार से लड़ाई होने के बाद एकता कपूर ने बुला ली थी पुलिस, खुद किया उस घटना का खुलासा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 26 Jun 2019 03:03 PM IST
Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor
टीवी क्वीन के नाम से फेमस एकता कपूर हाल ही में 'द कपिल शर्मा शो' में पहुंची थीं । यहां उन्होंने अपने भाई तुषार कपूर को लेकर एक बड़ा खुलासा किया। एकता ने बताया कि एक बार तुषार से लड़ाई होने के बाद उन्होंने घर में पुलिस बुला ली थी । एकता उस समय अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ तिरुपति गई थीं । यहीं उनका तुषार से झगड़ा हो गया । 
ekta kapoor tusshar kapoor ekta kapoor son ravie kapoor ekta kapoor marriage ekta kapoor father jitendra एकता कपूर एकता कपूर बर्थडे एकता कपूर का बेटा रवि कपूर तुषार कपूर जितेंद्र
