despite being injured Sharmin Segal shot stunt scene for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Malaal

नेपोटिज्म पर बाबा सहगल की बेटी का बड़ा बयान, चोट लगने के बाद भी शूट की संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, मुंबई, Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 12:03 PM IST
शर्मिन सहगल और संजय लीला भंसाली
1 of 5
शर्मिन सहगल और संजय लीला भंसाली - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
कई सेलेब्स बड़े फिल्ममेकर्स पर अपने रिश्तेदारों को ही फिल्मों में लेने के आरोप लगाते रहते हों, लेकिन शो मैन संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म मिसाल से डेब्यू करने जा रहीं शर्मिन सहगल की राय इससे जुदा है। शर्मिन के मुताबिक स्टार किड्स पर खुद को साबित करने का दबाव बाहर से आने वाले कलाकारों से कहीं ज्यादा होता है और इन स्टार किड्स को परदे पर आने से पहले मेहनत भी खूब करनी होती है।
sharmin segal sanjay leela bhansali
शर्मिन सहगल और संजय लीला भंसाली
शर्मिन सहगल और संजय लीला भंसाली - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Sharmin Segal
Sharmin Segal - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Mizaan, Sharmin Sehgal
Mizaan, Sharmin Sehgal - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
Meezaan, Sharmin Segal
Meezaan, Sharmin Segal
Sharmin Sehgal
Sharmin Sehgal - फोटो : Twitter
