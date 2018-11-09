बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5be535ffbdec2232cd69b503","slug":"chhath-puja-2018-khesari-lal-yadav-to-kajal-raghwani-these-are-superhit-song-on-chhath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0920 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e 2018: \u0916\u0947\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0918\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091b\u0920 \u0915\u0947 7 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
छठ पूजा 2018: खेसारी लाल से लेकर काजल राघवानी तक, ये हैं छठ के 7 सुपरहिट गाने
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 09 Nov 2018 01:39 PM IST
दिवाली का त्योहार बीते ही छठ पूजा को लेकर बिहार में तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं। इस त्योहार को बिहार और पूर्वांचल में बड़े ही धूम-धाम से मनाया जाता है। चार दिन तक चलने वाली छठ पूजा को कार्तिक महीने के शुक्ल पक्ष में मनाया जाता है। इस पर्व में सूर्य देवता की पूजा की जाती है। इस बार की छठ पूजा को लेकर तैयारियां लगभग पूरी हो चुकी हैं। वहीं छठ पूजा को लेकर भोजपुरी गाने में भी सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं। तो आइए जानते हैं भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार के छठ पूजा पर बने सुपरहिट गाने।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5be535ffbdec2232cd69b503","slug":"chhath-puja-2018-khesari-lal-yadav-to-kajal-raghwani-these-are-superhit-song-on-chhath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0920 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e 2018: \u0916\u0947\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0918\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091b\u0920 \u0915\u0947 7 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5be535ffbdec2232cd69b503","slug":"chhath-puja-2018-khesari-lal-yadav-to-kajal-raghwani-these-are-superhit-song-on-chhath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0920 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e 2018: \u0916\u0947\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0918\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091b\u0920 \u0915\u0947 7 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5be535ffbdec2232cd69b503","slug":"chhath-puja-2018-khesari-lal-yadav-to-kajal-raghwani-these-are-superhit-song-on-chhath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0920 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e 2018: \u0916\u0947\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0918\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091b\u0920 \u0915\u0947 7 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5be535ffbdec2232cd69b503","slug":"chhath-puja-2018-khesari-lal-yadav-to-kajal-raghwani-these-are-superhit-song-on-chhath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0920 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e 2018: \u0916\u0947\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0918\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091b\u0920 \u0915\u0947 7 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5be535ffbdec2232cd69b503","slug":"chhath-puja-2018-khesari-lal-yadav-to-kajal-raghwani-these-are-superhit-song-on-chhath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0920 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e 2018: \u0916\u0947\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0918\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091b\u0920 \u0915\u0947 7 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5be535ffbdec2232cd69b503","slug":"chhath-puja-2018-khesari-lal-yadav-to-kajal-raghwani-these-are-superhit-song-on-chhath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0920 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e 2018: \u0916\u0947\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0918\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091b\u0920 \u0915\u0947 7 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5be535ffbdec2232cd69b503","slug":"chhath-puja-2018-khesari-lal-yadav-to-kajal-raghwani-these-are-superhit-song-on-chhath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0920 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e 2018: \u0916\u0947\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0918\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091b\u0920 \u0915\u0947 7 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5be535ffbdec2232cd69b503","slug":"chhath-puja-2018-khesari-lal-yadav-to-kajal-raghwani-these-are-superhit-song-on-chhath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0920 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e 2018: \u0916\u0947\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0918\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091b\u0920 \u0915\u0947 7 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.