छठ पूजा 2018: खेसारी लाल से लेकर काजल राघवानी तक, ये हैं छठ के 7 सुपरहिट गाने

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 09 Nov 2018 01:39 PM IST
chhath puja
1 of 8
दिवाली का त्योहार बीते ही छठ पूजा को लेकर बिहार में तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं। इस त्योहार को बिहार और पूर्वांचल में बड़े ही धूम-धाम से मनाया जाता है। चार दिन तक चलने वाली छठ पूजा को कार्तिक महीने के शुक्ल पक्ष में मनाया जाता है। इस पर्व में सूर्य देवता की पूजा की जाती है। इस बार की छठ पूजा को लेकर तैयारियां लगभग पूरी हो चुकी हैं। वहीं छठ पूजा को लेकर भोजपुरी गाने में भी सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं। तो आइए जानते हैं भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार के छठ पूजा पर बने सुपरहिट गाने।
chhath puja 2018 chhath puja chhath chhath song khesari lal yadav kajal raghwani pawan singh छठ पूजा 2018 छठ पूजा छठ छठ पूजा गाने खेसारी लाल यादव काजल राघवानी पवन सिंह
chhath puja
