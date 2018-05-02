शहर चुनें

‘भाबी जी घर पर हैं’ के इस कलाकार को मिला दादा साहेब फाल्के अवार्ड, जानिए कौन हैं

सौरव यादव/अमर उजाला, कालका, Updated Wed, 02 May 2018 04:55 PM IST
रोहताश गौड़
1 of 9
‘भाबी जी घर पर हैं’ सीरियल के इस मशहूर किरदार को निभाने वाले कलाकार को दादा साहेब फाल्के अवार्ड 2018 से सम्मानित किया गया है।
