राम रहीम से संबंधों पर अक्षय कुमार ने दी सफाई, बोले- मेरे पड़ोस में रहा है बाबा, कभी मिला ही नहीं
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 13 Nov 2018 11:11 AM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट करके डेरा सच्चा सौदा प्रमुख राम रहीम के साथ संबंधों को लेकर सफाई दी है। अभिनेता ने आरोपों को सिरे से नकार दिया है।
