सीबीएफसी का नया लोगो रिलीज और 'तुर्रम खान' की रिलीज डेट तय समेत बॉलीवुड की 5 खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 01 Sep 2019 08:11 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor, Turram Khan
1 of 5
Janhvi Kapoor, Turram Khan - फोटो : amar ujala
जान्हवी कपूर ने पायलट गुंजन सक्सेना को दी जन्मदिन की बधाई
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री जान्हवी कपूर ने देश की पहली महिला आईएएफ पायलट गुंजन सक्सेना को जन्मदिन की बधाई दी है। जान्हवी कपूर इन दिनों गुंजन सक्सेना की बायोपिक को लेकर काफी चर्चा में हैं। जान्हवी कपूर ने गुंजन सक्सेना के साथ अपनी तस्वीर साझा करते हुए उन्हें जन्मदिन की बधाई दी। उन्होंने तस्वीर की कैप्शन में लिखा- गुंजन मैम, आपको जन्मदिन की ढेर सारी बधाई, हमारे देश की लाखों महिलाओं के लिए बहादुरी, मेहनत और ईमानदारी से परिश्रम का रास्ता बनाने के लिए शुक्रिया। आप हीरो और प्रेरणा स्त्रोत हो। आपको बता दें कि गुंजन सक्सेना देश की पहली महिला आईएएफ पायलट हैं।

janhvi kapoor gunjan saxena cbfc john abraham rajkumar rao kareena kapoor khan taimur ali khan जान्हवी कपूर गुंजन सक्सेना सीबीएफसी जॉन अब्राहम राजकुमार राव करीना कपूर खान तैमूर अली खान
Janhvi Kapoor, Turram Khan
Janhvi Kapoor, Turram Khan - फोटो : amar ujala
CBFC logo
CBFC logo - फोटो : social media
जॉन अब्राहम
जॉन अब्राहम - फोटो : Twitter
rajkumar rao
rajkumar rao - फोटो : bollywoodlife
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan - फोटो : social media
