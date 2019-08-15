शहर चुनें

boney kapoor and khushi kapoor reached bali for rakhee punjabi son wedding

दोस्त के बेटे की शादी के लिए बाली पहुंचे बोनी कपूर, खुशी दिखीं बेहद खूबसूरत- जाह्नवी नहीं थीं साथ

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 15 Aug 2019 11:47 AM IST
boney kapoor
1 of 5
boney kapoor - फोटो : social media
कपूर परिवार ने हाल ही में श्रीदेवी का 56वां बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट किया । अनिल कपूर, जाह्नवी कपूर, बोनी कपूर और सुनीता कपूर ने सोशल मीडिया पर श्रीदेवी के लिए पोस्ट लिखा । अब बोनी कपूर और खुशी कपूर एक फैमिली फ्रेंड की शादी में शामिल होने के लिए बाली पहुंचे । शादी की कुछ तस्वीरें वायरल हो रही हैं ।
boney kapoor sridevi khushi kapoor rakhee punjabi बोनी कपूर खुशी कपूर श्रीदेवी
