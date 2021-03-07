शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Bollywood stars got vaccinated and Alia Bhatt film Gangubai Kathiwadi distorted with facts protest on release here top 5 news

बॉलीवुड सितारों ने लगाई कोरोना वैक्सीन और विवादों में घिरी गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी, पांच खबरें

VijayShri Gaur
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: विजयाश्री गौर
Updated Sun, 07 Mar 2021 01:04 AM IST
हेमा मालिनी, आलिया भट्ट
1 of 5
हेमा मालिनी, आलिया भट्ट - फोटो : Instagram
कोरोना वायरस ने देश के सभी लोगों को घरों में कैद कर दिया था, लेकिन अब इसकी वैक्सीन का तीसरा चरण शुरू हो गया है। ये वैक्सीन आम लोगों तक पहुंच गई है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के बाद बॉलीवुड के कई सितारों ने कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवा ली है। हाल ही में अस्पताल से जॉनी लीवर की एक तस्वीर सामने आई है जिसमें वो कोरोना का पहला टीका लगवाते नजर आ रहे हैं।


हेमा मालिनी और सैफ अली खान के बाद अब जॉनी लीवर ने भी लगवाया कोरोना का पहला टीका, सामने आई तस्वीर
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
entertainment bollywood national hema malini johnny lever taapsee pannu
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

पूजा भट्ट, संजय दत्त, महेश भट्ट
Bollywood

पूजा भट्ट ने कमरे में लगाए थे संजय दत्त के पोस्टर, किसिंग सीन देने में हुई परेशानी तो महेश भट्ट ने दी थी ये सीख

7 मार्च 2021

खुशी कपूर, जान्हवी कपूर, श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

जान्हवी कपूर के जन्मदिन पर खुशी ने साझा किया डांस वीडियो, फैंस को याद आईं श्रीदेवी

6 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
जल्द है SSC CHSL परीक्षा, मात्र 30 दिन की तैयारी दिलाएगी सफलता
Safalta

जल्द है SSC CHSL परीक्षा, मात्र 30 दिन की तैयारी दिलाएगी सफलता
जान्हवी कपूर
Bollywood

फिल्म के सेट पर ही बेहद खास अंदाज में मनाया गया जान्हवी कपूर का जन्मदिन, वायरल हो रहीं तस्वीरें

7 मार्च 2021

रुबीना दिलैक
Television

बिग बॉस 14 की ट्रॉफी जीतने के बाद रुबीना दिलैक को हो गया है घमंड? वीडियो देख यूजर्स कर रहे ट्रोल

7 मार्च 2021

घर बैठे बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें कब मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन
Astrology

घर बैठे बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें कब मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन
सुनैना फौजदार
Television

TMKOC: क्या ऑफस्क्रीन एक दूसरे से बातचीत नहीं करती हैं शो की महिलाएं? अंजली भाभी ने बताई सच्चाई

6 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
हेमा मालिनी, आलिया भट्ट
हेमा मालिनी, आलिया भट्ट - फोटो : Instagram
गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी, संजय लीला भंसाली
गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी, संजय लीला भंसाली - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
तापसी पन्नू
तापसी पन्नू - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
शहनाज गिल
शहनाज गिल - फोटो : शहनाज गिल
तापसी पन्नू, कंगना रणौत
तापसी पन्नू, कंगना रणौत - फोटो : instagram/taapsee, kanganaranaut
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X