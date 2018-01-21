बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a645d734f1c1b89268b5948","slug":"bigg-boss-ex-contestant-ajaz-khan-mother-passes-away-in-mumbai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928, \u0926\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bigg Boss के एक्स कंटेस्टेंट की मां का निधन, दुख की घड़ी में बॉलीवुड ने दिया साथ
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 03:37 PM IST
बिग बॉस से सुर्खियों में आए एजाज खान के ऊपर दुखों का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा है। हाल ही में उनकी मां का निधन हो गया जिसकी खबर उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर दी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a645d734f1c1b89268b5948","slug":"bigg-boss-ex-contestant-ajaz-khan-mother-passes-away-in-mumbai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928, \u0926\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a645d734f1c1b89268b5948","slug":"bigg-boss-ex-contestant-ajaz-khan-mother-passes-away-in-mumbai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928, \u0926\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a645d734f1c1b89268b5948","slug":"bigg-boss-ex-contestant-ajaz-khan-mother-passes-away-in-mumbai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928, \u0926\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a645d734f1c1b89268b5948","slug":"bigg-boss-ex-contestant-ajaz-khan-mother-passes-away-in-mumbai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928, \u0926\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a645d734f1c1b89268b5948","slug":"bigg-boss-ex-contestant-ajaz-khan-mother-passes-away-in-mumbai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928, \u0926\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.