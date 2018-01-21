Download App
शेफ विकास खन्ना की उंगलियां क्यों काटना चाहता था होटल मालिक, सुनते ही चौंके शाहरुख

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 03:22 PM IST
popular chef vikas khanna was threatened to chop his fingers by owner of the hotel
1 of 4
गलैमर इंडस्ट्री के मशहूर शेफ विकास खन्ना ने हाल ही में अपने से जुड़ी एक बड़ी घटना का खुलासा किया है जिसके बारे में सुन शाहरुख खान भी सहम गए। स्टार प्लस चैनल पर आने वाले शो 'टेड टॉक्स इंडिया नई सोच' के नए एपिसोड में मशहूर शेफ विकास खन्ना नजर आएंगे। शो के होस्ट शाहरुख खान के साथ विकास ने अपने करियर से जुड़ी काफी बातें शेयर कीं। इस शो के दौरान उन्होंने बताया कि कैसे उनके बलोने के लहजे की वजह से उनका मजाक बनाया जाता था। 

