Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   bhojpuri actress held captive at gun point in in Robertsgunj of Sonbhadra, actress reveled truth

होटल में गोली का निशाना बनने से बची एक्ट्रेस, पुलिस के सामने बताई सिरफिरे की सच्चाई

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 26 May 2019 07:20 PM IST
आरोपी और पीड़िता
आरोपी और पीड़िता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भोजपुरी फिल्मों की विख्यात एक्ट्रेस यूपी में शूटिंग के दौरान एक सिरफिरे आशिक की गोली का निशाना बनने से बच गई। सिरफिरे प्रेमी ने असलहे के बल पर भोजपुरी फिल्म की शूटिंग करने पहुंची एक अभिनेत्री को कमरे में बंधक बना लिया। विरोध पर गोली चला दी जो दरवाजा तोड़ने की कोशिश कर रहे शूटिंग टीम के सदस्य मुसही गांव निवासी अशोक की कमर में लगी। दरवाजा खुलवाने पर आरोपी ने एसपी पर भी फायरिंग कर दी, लेकिन वह भी बच गए। 
आरोपी और पीड़िता
आरोपी और पीड़िता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुठभेड़ के बाद आरोपी
मुठभेड़ के बाद आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस द्वारा छुड़ाई गई एक्ट्रेस
पुलिस द्वारा छुड़ाई गई एक्ट्रेस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़िता
पीड़िता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऋतु सिंह
ऋतु सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
