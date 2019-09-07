शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Asha Bhosale birthday special Best Song On Her Birthday

दिल चीज क्या है आप मेरी जान लीजिए,जवां मोहब्बत का अहसास कराते हैं आशा भोंसले के ये 10 सुरीले गीत

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 07 Sep 2019 04:26 PM IST
आशा भोसले
1 of 11
आशा भोसले - फोटो : file photo
हिंदी सिनेमा की मशहूर गायिका आशा भोसले का जन्मदिन 8 सितंबर को होता है। फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में आशा ताई के नाम से मशहूर आशा भोसले ने अब तक 12 हजार से ऊपर गाने गाए हैं। उनके गानों को न केवल पसंद किया गया बल्कि कुछ गाने आज भी सदाबहार गीतों में शामिल हैं। बचपन से ही गायकी का शौक करने वाले आशा ताई को उनके कई गानों के लिए पुरस्कार से भी नवाजा जा चुका है। आशा भोसले के जन्मदिन के खास मौके पर आज हम आपको उनके सुपरहिट गानों की एक झलक से रूबरू करवाते हैं। आशा जी के 10 बेहतरीन गाने...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
asha bhosale आशा भोसले birthday special जन्मदिन विशेष asha bhosle songs आशा भोसले गाने
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

आशा भोंसले
Bollywood

दूसरों के ठुकराए हुए गाने गाकर स्टार बनीं 'आशा ताई', संगीत के इतिहास में इनके नाम दर्ज है कई रिकॉर्ड

7 सितंबर 2019

Meezaan Jaffrey, Navya and Jaya
Bollywood

इस अभिनेता को देखते ही जया बच्चन ने किया कुछ ऐसा देखते रह गए लोग, नातिन से अफेयर की खबरें तेज

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Jennifer Kendal and shashi kapoor
Bollywood

जेनिफर को याद कर सन्नाटे में जार-जार रोए थे शशि कपूर, मरते दम तक नहीं भूले पहली नजर का प्यार

7 सितंबर 2019

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

कटरीना के बाद अब सलमान ने सबके सामने कह दी दिल की बात, जाता देख बोले- 'तुस्सी ना जाओ'

7 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
War Song Ghungroo
Bollywood

'घुंघरू टूट गए' की ट्रेनिंग पर बहा वाणी कपूर का खून, तीन माह तक चला गाने का हरदिन अभ्यास

7 सितंबर 2019

पद्मभूषण पार्श्वगायिका सुर गंगा संगीत महोत्सव में शामिल हुईं
Bollywood

छोटी उम्र में बहन के पीए से शादी कर पछताई थीं आशा भोसले, बच्चों की मौत ने किया गमजदा

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij
Television

जन्म के 16 दिन बाद बेटी को घर लेकर पहुंचे माही और जय, शादी के 8 साल बाद बने पेरेंट्स

7 सितंबर 2019

अनन्या पांडे
Bollywood

VIDEO: अनन्या पांडे पर 'हाथ उठाते' नजर आया ये बॉलीवुड एक्टर, एक्ट्रेस ने खुद को ऐसे बचाया

7 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
विज्ञापन
shloka mehta
Bollywood

शादी के 6 महीने बाद अंबानी खानदान की बहू की अनदेखी तस्वीरें आईं सामने, मां भी दिखीं साथ

7 सितंबर 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana
Bollywood

फिल्म बाला के बाद आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म ड्रीम गर्ल पर भी लगा कहानी चोरी करने का आरोप

7 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan
Bollywood

रणवीर की फिल्म '83' का लंदन शेड्यूल खत्म, कबीर खान बोले- 'नहीं आया दोनों में कोई बदलाव'

7 सितंबर 2019

Avantika Malik and Imran Khan
Bollywood

इमरान खान से अलग रह रहीं पत्नी अवंतिका ने शेयर किया पोस्ट, क्या शादीशुदा जिंदगी को लेकर बताई सच्चाई?

7 सितंबर 2019

आयुष्मान खुराना, जॉन अब्राहम
Bollywood

रिलीज से पहले ही आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म 'बाला' पर मंडराने लगे खतरे के बादल, वजह जॉन अब्राहम की 'पागलपंती'

7 सितंबर 2019

Mammootty
Bollywood

एक साल में 35 फिल्में करने का रिकॉर्ड बना चुके हैं ममूटी, 'फेयरनेस साबुन' का विज्ञापन कर आए थे विवादों में

7 सितंबर 2019

ममूटी
Bollywood

369 कारों का मालिक है ये सुपरस्टार, एक बार चलाने के बाद दूसरे साल आता कार का नंबर

7 सितंबर 2019

Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh
Bollywood

'चंद्रयान-2' के लैंडर से संपर्क टूटने पर भावुक हुआ बॉलीवुड, लता से लेकर अमिताभ ने किए ये ट्वीट

7 सितंबर 2019

vicky kaushal
Bollywood

विक्की कौशल के घर जबरन घुसी थी फीमेल फैन, इस हरकत से घरवाले भी रह गए थे हैरान

7 सितंबर 2019

Ashnoor Kaur
Television

शूटिंग के दौरान बुरी तरह घायल हुईं Patiala Babes की ये अभिनेत्री, नाक और पैर पर आई चोट

7 सितंबर 2019

Navin Gulia and Amitabh Bachchan
Television

KBC 11: पैरा कमांडो ट्रेनिंग में नवीन ने खो दिए पैर, अब कर रहे ऐसा काम गर्व से चौड़ा हो जाएगा सीना

7 सितंबर 2019

इलियाना डिक्रूज
Bollywood

ब्रेकअप की खबरों के बीच इलियाना ने शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, कमेंट किए बिना नहीं रह पाए वरुण धवन

7 सितंबर 2019

साहो और छिछोरे
Bollywood

'छिछोरे' के रिलीज होते ही 'साहो की रफ्तार पड़ी धीमी, जानें कितना रहा दोनों फिल्मों का कलेक्शन

7 सितंबर 2019

aamir khan
Bollywood

अंबानी के घर इवेंट में चप्पल पहन ही पहुंचे थे आमिर और अर्जुन, फैंस सादगी की कर रहे तारीफ

7 सितंबर 2019

आशा भोसले
आशा भोसले - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मुंबई को अक्षय ने किया इसलिए बाय बाय, देखिए कहां जा रहे हैं अपना बर्थडे मनाने

अक्षय कुमार पत्नी ट्विंकल खन्ना और बेटी नितारा के साथ एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट किए गए। वो अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ लंदन रवाना हुए। 9 सितंबर को अक्षय का जन्मदिन है और इस बार वो अपना बर्थडे लंदन में सेलिब्रेट करने वाले हैं।

7 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:04

Chandrayaan 2: इसरो को बॉलीवुड ने किया सलाम, अमिताभ, शाहरुख और अक्षय ने कहा उम्मीद नहीं टूटी है

7 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान 2 1:05

इसरो वैज्ञानिकों को पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई, कहा-ऑरबिटर लगा रहा है चंद्रमा के चक्कर

7 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:18

अंतरिक्ष यात्री क्यों पहनते हैं तीन रंगों का सूट, हर रंग का है अलग मतलब

7 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:01

रानू मंडल के बाद अतींद्र चक्रबर्ती लाए नया सिंगर

7 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited