विराट के कपड़े क्यों पहनती है पत्नी? अनुष्का शर्मा ने पहली बार खोले शादीशुदा जिंदगी के राज

{"_id":"5dc511d58ebc3e5b780c1e68","slug":"anushka-sharma-talk-about-her-married-life-says-she-wore-virat-kohli-tshirts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940? \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अनुष्का
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5dc511d58ebc3e5b780c1e68","slug":"anushka-sharma-talk-about-her-married-life-says-she-wore-virat-kohli-tshirts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940? \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
virat kohli, anushka sharma
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5dc511d58ebc3e5b780c1e68","slug":"anushka-sharma-talk-about-her-married-life-says-she-wore-virat-kohli-tshirts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940? \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Virat Anushka Wedding
- फोटो : file
{"_id":"5dc511d58ebc3e5b780c1e68","slug":"anushka-sharma-talk-about-her-married-life-says-she-wore-virat-kohli-tshirts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940? \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
anushka virat
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5dc511d58ebc3e5b780c1e68","slug":"anushka-sharma-talk-about-her-married-life-says-she-wore-virat-kohli-tshirts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940? \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया