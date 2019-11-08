शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   anushka sharma talk about her married life says she wore virat kohli tshirts

विराट के कपड़े क्यों पहनती है पत्नी? अनुष्का शर्मा ने पहली बार खोले शादीशुदा जिंदगी के राज

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 08 Nov 2019 01:01 PM IST
अनुष्का
1 of 5
अनुष्का - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली बॉलीवुड के मशहूर कपल में से एक हैं । इन दिनों विराट और अनुष्का भूटान में छुटि्टयां मना रहे हैं। जहां से उनकी तस्वीरें भी सामने आई थीं । अब अनुष्का ने एक इंटरव्यू में अपनी शादीशुदा जिंदगी को लेकर कई राज खोले । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
anushka sharma virat kohli
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Malaika with son Arhaan
Bollywood

मलाइका अरोड़ा का अरहान के अलावा भी है एक और बेटा, अरबाज खान को नहीं है पता

8 नवंबर 2019

Usha Uthup
Bollywood

फिल्मों से पहले होटल में गाना गाया करती थीं ऊषा उत्थुप, पुरानी तस्वीरों में पहचानना भी मुश्किल

8 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
kbc 11
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के इस सवाल से भड़के यूजर्स, Twitter पर ट्रेंड करने लगा 'बायकॉट केबीसी'

8 नवंबर 2019

pulkit samrat
Bollywood

सलमान की बहन को तलाक दे चुके अभिनेता ने खोले निजी जिंदगी पर राज, बोले-मैं भटक गया..

8 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
सोना मोहपात्रा, अनु मलिक, हेमा सरदेसाई
Bollywood

#Metoo पर अनु मलिक के बचाव में उतरीं हेमा पर भड़कीं ये दो सिंगर, बोलीं-रेप करने में दो...

8 नवंबर 2019

karan
Bollywood

अभिनेता ने फरवरी में जिस मॉडल से की थी लव मैरिज, अब उसे इतना पीटा, कान का पर्दा फटा

8 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

kbc 11
Bollywood

KBC 11: दिनेश कार्तिक की शादी के सवाल पर फंसी कंटेस्टेंट, क्या आप जानते हैं जवाब?

8 नवंबर 2019

sitara devi
Bollywood

पद्म भूषण पुरस्कार लेने से मना करते वक्त सितारा देवी ने कहा था, 'भारत रत्न से कम कुछ नहीं लूंगी'

8 नवंबर 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
विज्ञापन
प्रियंका
Bollywood

'500 के नोटों की चाट' के बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने चबाया दिल्ली का पान, दिया ये बयान

8 नवंबर 2019

जाह्नवी कपूर
Bollywood

गोल्डन टैंपल में माथा टेक जान्हवी ने लिया लस्सी का लुत्फ, बेहद सिंपल लुक में आईं नजर

8 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
bala
Reviews

Bala Review: दमदार कहानी और एक्टिंग से फिर भारी पड़े आयुष्मान, फिल्म को मिले इतने स्टार

8 नवंबर 2019

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ के शरीर में इंजेक्शन से पहुंचाई जा रही है दवा, डॉक्टर की सलाह के बाद भी नहीं मान रहे

8 नवंबर 2019

Darbar
Bollywood

रजनीकांत की फिल्म दरबार का मोशन पोस्टर रिलीज, सलमान खान बोले- गुरु फुल मोशन में...

8 नवंबर 2019

Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

जान्हवी ने पहले पैपराजी से कहा, 'एक सेकंड बंद करो कैमरा', फिर ऐसे पूरी की बच्ची की डिमांड

8 नवंबर 2019

Remo D’souza
Bollywood

पांच करोड़ रुपये की ठगी के मामले में सुनवाई आज, रेमो डिसूजा ने बचाव में तैयार किए 49 बिंदु

8 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

अमिताभ की तबीयत खराब और ऊषा उत्थुप का जन्मदिन, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

8 नवंबर 2019

Sanchay Goswami
Bollywood

अभिनेता का व्हाट्सएप हैक कर दोस्तों को अश्लील वीडियो भेजे, एक शख्स के खिलाफ FIR

8 नवंबर 2019

शाहरुख, जैकलीन और सलमान खान
Bollywood

सिर्फ फिल्मों के लिए ही नहीं, छोटे पर्दे के रोल के लिए भी भारी फीस लेते हैं ये बॉलीवुड सितारे

8 नवंबर 2019

malaika arora, arjun kapoor
Bollywood

मलाइका अरोड़ा से शादी के सवाल पर अर्जुन कपूर ने दिया ऐसा बयान, सब होंगे हैरान

8 नवंबर 2019

raima sen
Bollywood

सेक्स वर्कर का किरदार निभाकर इस अभिनेत्री ने बटोरी थी सुर्खियां, अब दिखने में लगती हैं ऐसी

8 नवंबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: हदें पार करने के बाद शहनाज गिल ने टीवी पर मांगी माफी, जानें क्या थी वजह?

8 नवंबर 2019

90s ads
Bollywood

हमारा बजाज से लेकर वॉशिंग पाउडर निरमा तक, इन 5 विज्ञापनों को देख याद आ जाएगा बचपन

8 नवंबर 2019

अनुष्का
अनुष्का - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
virat kohli, anushka sharma
virat kohli, anushka sharma - फोटो : social media
Virat Anushka Wedding
Virat Anushka Wedding - फोटो : file
anushka virat
anushka virat - फोटो : social media
विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा
विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

देर रात शिवसेना विधायकों से मिलने पहुंचे आदित्य ठाकरे, डेढ़ घंटे तक चली मुलाकात

आदित्य ठाकरे आधी रात को शिवसेना विधायकों से मिलने रंगशारदा होटल पहुंचे। उन्होंने तकरीबन डेढ़ घंटे तक विधायकों से मुलाकात की। पार्टी के सभी विधायक इस पांच सितारा होटल में मौजूद हैं।

8 नवंबर 2019

डीसीपी मोनिका भारद्वाज 3:12

तीस हजारी कोर्ट बवाल : उग्र वकीलों से बचकर भागती दिखीं डीसीपी मोनिका भारद्वाज, घटना का वीडियो वायरल

8 नवंबर 2019

क्रिकेट 1:10

IND vs BAN: रोहित के तूफान से जीता भारत, बांग्लादेश को 8 विकेट से दी मात

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 4:02

अयोध्या : जानिए रघुकुल और श्री राम की वंशावली की कहानी

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या केस 3:01

फैसले से पहले अयोध्या पर ड्रोन से नजर, प्रशासन पूरी तरह मुस्तैद

7 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited