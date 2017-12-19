बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमिताभ बच्चन ने इंस्टाग्राम पर डाली पत्नी, बेटी और नातिन की तस्वीर, भावुक कर देगी
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 01:29 PM IST
बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर एक थ्रो बैक तस्वीर शेयर की है। इस तस्वीर में जया बच्चन के साथ उनकी बेटी श्वेता नंदा और नातिन नव्या नवेली नजर आ रही हैं। तीनों इस फोटो में बेहद खूबसूरत नजर आ रही हैं।
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
