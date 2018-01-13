बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पैड बनाने का 'सपना' हुआ पूरा, इस नए गाने में दिखाई दिया अक्षय का जज्बा
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 04:48 PM IST
'साले सपने
ओ साले सपने
उड़े-उड़े बादल का एक टुकड़ा कैसे मैं तोडूं
डूबे-डूबे दरिया का एक कोना कैसे निचोडूं'
अक्षय कुमार की आने वाली फिल्म 'पैडमैन' का चौथा गाना रिलीज हुआ है। गाने के बोल से ही अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि इसमें पैडमैन के सपनों की उड़ान को दिखाया गया है। अगली स्लाइड देखें
