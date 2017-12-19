'हिचकी' से पहले सोशल मीडिया पर आएंगी रानी, पहली फिल्म में न्यूड होकर मचाई थी सनसनी
एक्ट्रेस रानी मुखर्जी एक बार फिर बड़े पर्दे पर धमाल मचाने आ रही हैं। साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर भी रानी मुखर्जी आने वाली हैं। रानी साल 2014 में फिल्म 'मर्दानी' में दिखाई दी थीं। अब उनकी आने वाली फिल्म 'हिचकी' का ट्रेलर लॉन्च होने जा रहा है।बता दें कि रानी मुखर्जी ने फिल्म 'राजा की आएगी बारात' से बॉलीवुड में एंट्री की थी, जिसमें उन्होंने एक बलात्कार पीड़िता का रोल किया था और न्यूड सीन देकर सनसनी मचा दी थी।
