Live
Tiger Shroff Firing News Live: टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग, बिश्नोई गैंग ने ली जिम्मेदारी; हिरासत में एक संदिग्ध
Firing Incident On Tiger Shroff News: बॉलीवुड अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ पर गोलीबारी हुई है। हालांकि, अभिनेता सुरक्षित हैं। उन्हें चोट नहीं लगी है। मुंबई पुलिस मामले में आगे की जांच कर रही है।
लाइव अपडेट
पूर्व DGP विक्रम सिंह बोले- 'चिंताजनक'
#WATCH | Noida, UP | Firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff | Former DGP Vikram Singh says, "...This is a grave and shocking incident, and Lawrence Bishnoi has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. The fact that his name has surfaced in connection with this incident is particularly concerning. It is imperative that the government, the administration, and the police take effective action..."— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026
पीयूष गोयल बोले- 'दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है'
#WATCH | Mumbai | Firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff | Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "This is a very sad incident. I am confident that the police will take necessary action and arrest the accused" https://t.co/8lN682eHXS— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026
एक्टर राज प्रेमी ने जताई चिंता
#WATCH | Delhi: Firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff | Actor Raj Premi says, "I did not know about this... He is a very good guy. I have worked with his father, Jackie Shroff..." https://t.co/esK1vtJAMB— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026
क्या बोले उप मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे?
#WATCH | Mumbai | Firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff | Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "Tiger Shroff’s vehicle was targeted. This incident is deeply concerning and condemnable; I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. I have spoken with the Police Commissioner, and I have also spoken with Tiger Shroff. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has formed several teams to track down those who opened fire—they will be apprehended and given a response in their own language. Our current priority is to keep Mumbai and its citizens safe. Whether it is a celebrity or an ordinary citizen, ensuring their safety is the responsibility of the police and the government, and there will be no negligence in this regard. No gang will be spared; we will not let them get away with this. We have seen large-scale gang wars like this before, back in the 1990s. Even then, the Mumbai Police effectively handled the situation—they dealt with the perpetrators in their own language, ensuring that law and order were maintained. So, any gang attempting to spread terror here should think twice. This is Mumbai; this is Maharashtra..."— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026
हिरासत लिया गया एक संदिग्ध, टाइगर श्रॉफ से की गई पूछताछ
सीमा मलिक ने कहा, 'यह स्थिति चिंताजनक है'
#WATCH | Shots fired at Actor Tiger Shroff | NCP-SP leader Seema Malik says, "I find myself wondering why actors, in particular, are being targeted. We have seen such incidents before. Consider what happened to Salman Khan or Saif Ali Khan. Then there was Baba Siddique, a very prominent leader, who was shot dead in broad daylight in a public place, surrounded by so many people. It is truly shocking. There have been other incidents as well, such as the attack on Rohit Shetty's home. These developments are deeply alarming. If such incidents can occur openly, even involving high-profile individuals and VIPs, it raises serious questions about the state of law and order in Mumbai. It is extremely concerning. If VIPs are not safe, one can only imagine the situation faced by ordinary citizens..."— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026
सांसद वर्षा गायकवाड़ बोलीं- 'आम आदमी क्या उम्मीद करे'?
AIMIM लीडर वारिस पठान ने जताई चिंता
#WATCH | Shots fired at Actor Tiger Shroff | AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said, "This is a very serious issue. We just received the news that in a place like Mumbai, on a Sunday, at a spot like Juhu, some thugs came and opened fire on Bollywood's young actor Tiger Shroff... What has happened to Mumbai? Do these people want to take Mumbai back to the 90s? When there was an attack on Salman Khan, something similar happened with Rohit Shetty too. What is the Mumbai Police doing?... We want the Mumbai Police to stop this with vigilance... This is a very serious matter. The police should immediately investigate this case and take action against whoever is guilty... This is a complete failure of law and order." (Source: Self Made)— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026
गोलीबारी में टाइगर के ड्राइवर घायल
#WATCH | Mumbai | Forensic team collects evidence from the spot where a firing incident occurred involving actor Tiger Shroff. He is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries, as per Mumbai Police Mumbai Police have formed a total of 15 teams to investigate the incident. Two people were injured in the firing, one of whom is Tiger Shroff’s driver, Firdosh; he sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm: Mumbai Police— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026