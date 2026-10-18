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Hindi News ›   Live ›   Entertainment ›   Tiger Shroff firing incident live updates Mumbai Police says Actor is safe investigation is underway

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Tiger Shroff Firing News Live: टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग, बिश्नोई गैंग ने ली जिम्मेदारी; हिरासत में एक संदिग्ध

Sun, 18 Oct 2026 09:52 PM IST
ज्योति राघव एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: ज्योति राघव Updated Sun, 18 Oct 2026 09:52 PM IST
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Firing Incident On Tiger Shroff News: बॉलीवुड अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ पर गोलीबारी हुई है। हालांकि, अभिनेता सुरक्षित हैं। उन्हें चोट नहीं लगी है। मुंबई पुलिस मामले में आगे की जांच कर रही है।

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Tiger Shroff firing incident live updates Mumbai Police says Actor is safe investigation is underway
टाइगर श्रॉफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला

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09:52 PM, 18-Oct-2026

पूर्व DGP विक्रम सिंह बोले- 'चिंताजनक'

पूर्व DGP विक्रम सिंह ने कहा, 'यह एक गंभीर और चौंकाने वाली घटना है। खबर है कि बिश्नोई गैंग ने हमले की जिम्मेदारी ली है। इस घटना के सिलसिले में उसका नाम सामने आना खास तौर पर चिंता की बात है। यह जरूरी है कि सरकार, प्रशासन और पुलिस इस पर असरदार कार्रवाई करें'।

09:51 PM, 18-Oct-2026

पीयूष गोयल बोले- 'दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है'

केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने कहा, 'यह बहुत दुखद घटना है। मुझे विश्वास है कि पुलिस जल्द से जल्द जरूरी कार्रवाई करेगी और आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करेगी'।
 
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09:49 PM, 18-Oct-2026

एक्टर राज प्रेमी ने जताई चिंता

टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हुई फायरिंग मामले में एक्टर राज प्रेमी ने कहा, 'मुझे इस बारे में पता नहीं था। वह बहुत अच्छे इंसान हैं। मैंने उनके पिता जैकी श्रॉफ के साथ काम किया है'।
 
09:46 PM, 18-Oct-2026

क्या बोले उप मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे?

महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे ने कहा, 'टाइगर श्रॉफ की गाड़ी को टारगेट किया गया। यह घटना बहुत चिंता की बात है और निंदनीय है। मैं इसकी कड़ी निंदा करता हूं। मैंने पुलिस कमिश्नर से बात की है और टाइगर श्रॉफ से भी बात की है। मुंबई पुलिस कमिश्नर ने गोली चलाने वालों को ट्रैक करने के लिए कई टीमें बनाई हैं। उन्हें पकड़ा जाएगा और उनकी ही भाषा में जवाब दिया जाएगा'।
 
09:43 PM, 18-Oct-2026

हिरासत लिया गया एक संदिग्ध, टाइगर श्रॉफ से की गई पूछताछ

पुलिस की टीमें कुर्ला, बांद्रा, दादर और कल्याण रेलवे स्टेशनों सहित मुख्य ट्रांजिट हब पर तलाशी ले रही हैं। एक संदिग्ध को हिरासत में लिया गया है और जांचकर्ता उससे पूछताछ कर रहे हैं। संदिग्धों की पहचान करने के लिए CCTV फुटेज और टेक्निकल सर्विलांस की जांच की जा रही है। खबर है कि जांचकर्ताओं ने क्राइम सीन पर संदिग्ध की मौजूदगी का पता लगाने के लिए कपड़ों की डिटेल्स का मिलान किया। एंटी-एक्सटॉर्शन सेल के सीनियर अधिकारी घायल पीड़ितों से पूछताछ करने और उनके बयान दर्ज करने के लिए अस्पताल गए। पुलिस सूत्रों ने कहा कि घटनाओं का क्रम पता लगाने के लिए टाइगर श्रॉफ से भी थोड़ी देर पूछताछ की गई। बाकी संदिग्धों की पहचान करने और उनका पता लगाने के लिए जांच चल रही है।
09:23 PM, 18-Oct-2026

सीमा मलिक ने कहा, 'यह स्थिति चिंताजनक है'

एनसीपी-एसपी नेता सीमा मलिक ने कहा, 'मुझे हैरानी होती है कि खासतौर पर एक्टर्स को ही क्यों टारगेट किया जा रहा है? हमने ऐसी घटनाएं पहले भी देखी हैं। सोचिए सलमान खान या सैफ अली खान के साथ क्या हुआ? फिर बाबा सिद्दीकी, जो एक बहुत बड़े लीडर थे। उन्हें दिनदहाड़े गोली मार दी गई। यह सच में चौंकाने वाला है। रोहित शेट्टी के घर पर हमला जैसी और भी घटनाएं हुई हैं। यह चिंताजनक है। अगर ऐसी घटनाएं खुलेआम हो सकती हैं तो यह मुंबई में लॉ एंड ऑर्डर की हालत पर गंभीर सवाल खड़े करता है'।
 
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विज्ञापन
09:20 PM, 18-Oct-2026

सांसद वर्षा गायकवाड़ बोलीं- 'आम आदमी क्या उम्मीद करे'?

कांग्रेस सांसद वर्षा गायकवाड़ ने मामले पर कहा, 'इससे एक बार फिर मुंबई में सिक्योरिटी, लॉ और ऑर्डर की बिगड़ती हालत पर गंभीर सवाल उठते हैं। हमने पहले सलमान खान के घर के बाहर गोलीबारी देखी है। दुख की बात है कि बाबा सिद्दीकी की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। रोहित शेट्टी के घर के बाहर भी गोलियां चलाई गईं। अगर नेता और एक्टर जैसे बड़े लोग भी यहां सुरक्षित नहीं हैं, तो आम आदमी के लिए क्या उम्मीद है? यह हमें फिर से इस बात पर लाता है कि मुख्यमंत्री के पास बहुत सारे पोर्टफोलियो हैं और उन पर बहुत ज्यादा काम का बोझ है। महाराष्ट्र को एक समर्पित, स्वतंत्र होम मिनिस्टर की जरूरत है। मैं कहती हूं कि पुलिस को उनकी आजादी दो। उन्हें अपना काम करने दो'। 
09:15 PM, 18-Oct-2026

AIMIM लीडर वारिस पठान ने जताई चिंता

गोलीबारी मामले पर AIMIM नेता वारिस पठान ने कहा, 'यह बहुत सीरियस मामला है। हमें अभी खबर मिली है कि मुंबई में रविवार को जुहू जैसी जगह पर, कुछ गुंडे आए और एक्टर टाइगर श्रॉफ पर गोलियां चला दीं। मुंबई को क्या हो गया है? क्या ये लोग मुंबई को 90 के दशक में वापस ले जाना चाहते हैं? जब सलमान खान पर हमला हुआ था, तो रोहित शेट्टी के साथ भी कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ था। मुंबई पुलिस क्या कर रही है? हम चाहते हैं कि मुंबई पुलिस इसे विजिलेंस से रोके। यह बहुत सीरियस मामला है। पुलिस को तुरंत इस केस की जांच करनी चाहिए, जो भी दोषी हो उसके खिलाफ एक्शन लेना चाहिए'।
 
09:10 PM, 18-Oct-2026

गोलीबारी में टाइगर के ड्राइवर घायल

फोरेंसिक टीम ने उस जगह से सबूत इकट्ठा किए, जहां एक्टर टाइगर श्रॉफ के साथ फायरिंग की घटना हुई थी। मुंबई पुलिस के मुताबिक, वह सुरक्षित हैं और उन्हें कोई गोली नहीं लगी है। मुंबई पुलिस के मुताबिक, घटना की जांच के लिए कुल 15 टीमें बनाई हैं। फायरिंग में दो लोग घायल हुए, जिनमें से एक टाइगर श्रॉफ का ड्राइवर फिरदौस हैं। उनके बाएं हाथ में गोली लगी है।
 
08:56 PM, 18-Oct-2026

सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच शुरू

आरोपियों का पता लगाने के लिए पुलिस की कई टीमें तैनात की गई हैं। हमलावरों की पहचान करने और उनके फरार होने का रास्ता पता लगाने के लिए अधिकारियों ने आसपास के इलाकों के सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच शुरू कर दी है। वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारी भी घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और स्थिति का जायजा लिया। मुंबई पुलिस के मुताबिक, टाइगर श्रॉफ सुरक्षित हैं और गोलीबारी के पीछे का सटीक मकसद अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है।
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