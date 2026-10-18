Tiger Shroff Firing News Live: टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग, बिश्नोई गैंग ने ली जिम्मेदारी; हिरासत में एक संदिग्ध

#WATCH | Mumbai | Firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff | Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "Tiger Shroff’s vehicle was targeted. This incident is deeply concerning and condemnable; I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. I have spoken with the Police Commissioner, and I have also spoken with Tiger Shroff. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has formed several teams to track down those who opened fire—they will be apprehended and given a response in their own language. Our current priority is to keep Mumbai and its citizens safe. Whether it is a celebrity or an ordinary citizen, ensuring their safety is the responsibility of the police and the government, and there will be no negligence in this regard. No gang will be spared; we will not let them get away with this. We have seen large-scale gang wars like this before, back in the 1990s. Even then, the Mumbai Police effectively handled the situation—they dealt with the perpetrators in their own language, ensuring that law and order were maintained. So, any gang attempting to spread terror here should think twice. This is Mumbai; this is Maharashtra..."