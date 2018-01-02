Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Actress Priyanka Chopra Says She Doesnt Mind Being Stalked On Social Media
Actress Priyanka Chopra Says She Doesnt Mind Being Stalked On Social Media
1 of 5

प्रियंका चोपड़ा को पंसद हैं ऐसे लोग, जो किसी बॉलीवुड स्टार को नहीं भाते

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 03:54 PM IST
देसी गर्ल के नाम से मशहूर प्रियंका चोपड़ा अपने करियर की ऊचाइयों पर हैं। हाल ही में ग्लोबल आइकन के अवॉर्ड से नवाजी गईं प्रियंका ने एक चौका देने वाला बयान दिया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
priyanka chopra indias next superstars instagram

Recommended

bhojpuri cinema actor nirahua sipahi goes viral on youtube 1 crore views
Bollywood

YOUTUBE पर 'सिपाही' की धूम, वायरल वीडियो को देख चुके एक करोड़ से ज्यादा लोग

2 जनवरी 2018

kishwer merchantt welcomes new year in bikini lying on beach
Television

बिग बॉस की EX कंटेस्टेंट का नए साल पर बोल्ड वेल्कम, Beach से शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर

2 जनवरी 2018

karishma sharma web series Ragini MMS Returns very bold teaser released
Bollywood

Ragini MMS Returns: पहले कभी नहीं देखा होगा इतना बोल्ड टीजर, देखकर बढ़ सकती हैं धड़कनें

2 जनवरी 2018

rajnikanth launches mobile app Rajini Mandram and a web page for join fan club
Bollywood

राजनीति में आते ही रजनीकांत का न्यू ईयर गिफ्ट, मोबाइल यूजर्स को बंपर फायदा

2 जनवरी 2018

salman khan katrina kaif film tiger zinda hai day 11 collection
Bollywood

साल के पहले दिन 'टाइगर' की कमाई से हिला बॉलीवुड, कुछ दिन में 'बाहुबली' को चटाएगी धूल

2 जनवरी 2018

best bold scenes of bollywood
Bollywood

सालों तक नहीं भूल पाएंगे ये 8 इंटीमेट सीन, ये बॉलीवुड की बड़ी फिल्में हैं पोर्न नहीं

2 जनवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

bobby deol got two big budget films race 3 and yamla pagala deewana 3
Bollywood

नए साल के साथ खुली बॉबी देओल की किस्मत, दो बड़े बजट की फिल्मों के साथ मोटी फीस भी

2 जनवरी 2018

Due to the closure of the voting line, none of this week will come out of Bigg Boss house
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: फिनाले से पहले चौंकाने वाली खबर, दोनों फाइलिस्ट होंगे बेघर, ये रहा सबूत

2 जनवरी 2018

singer sunidhi chauhan becomes a mother blessed with a baby boy
Bollywood

5 महीने से लाइमलाइट में नहीं आई थीं सुनिधि चौहान, अचानक आई मां बनने की खबर

2 जनवरी 2018

virat kohli and anushka sharma enjoying second honeymoon in south africa
Bollywood

VIDEO: सड़क पर ये क्या करने लगे विराट-अनुष्‍का, दूसरे हनीमून का जबरदस्त वीडियो आया सामने

2 जनवरी 2018

rakhi sawant trolled for her bikini photo on first day of year
Bollywood

राखी की नहाती हुई फोटो से सोशल मीडिया पर मचा बवाल, अश्लील कमेंट से भरा कमेंट बॉक्स

2 जनवरी 2018

actor tiger shroff and his girlfriend disha patani celebrate new year 2018 in srilanka
Bollywood

अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ टाइगर ने इस तरह मनाया New Year, वीडियो हुआ Viral

2 जनवरी 2018

ten best Dialog of film tiger zinda hai
Bollywood

नए साल पर जमकर दहाड़ा 'टाइगर', 10 दमदार डायलॉग ने करवाई धुआंधार कमाई

2 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar release 5 big film in this year 2018
Bollywood

इस साल ये एक्टर करेगा 5 ऐसे धमाके, फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में आएगा भूचाल-चित्त हो जाएंगे तीनों खान

2 जनवरी 2018

shahrukh khan film new looks like a dwarf in his upcoming film zero
Bollywood

ZERO में बौने कैसे बन गए शाहरुख खान, कैसे आसानी से निभाया ये मुश्किल किरदार?

2 जनवरी 2018

Anushka Shetty new Bhaagamathie poster release
Bollywood

बाहुबली की 'देवसेना' का नया लुक आया सामने, अब 'भागमती' बनकर जमाएंगी रौब

2 जनवरी 2018

virat kohli and anushka sharma shopping in sale at south africa
Bollywood

OMG: शादी में बहा दिए करोड़ों रुपए, अब सेल में अनुष्‍का को शॉपिंग करवा रहे विराट

2 जनवरी 2018

Gauri Khan celebrate new year with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या-अभिषेक की ZERO की पत्नी के साथ तस्वीर वायरल, ऐसे मनाया न्यू ईयर

2 जनवरी 2018

film zero would never be made without shah rukh khan says anand l rai
Bollywood

आनंद एल राय ने शाहरुख को बनाया बौना, बोले- ये न होता हीरो तो न बनती 'जीरो'

2 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan film zero teaser troll on twitter
Bollywood

ZERO में बौने हुए शाहरुख सोशल मीडिया पर Troll, यूजर्स ने ऐसे कमेंट देकर उड़ाया मजाक

2 जनवरी 2018

Hazel Keech become jealous after watching and Yuvraj matching dress picture
Bollywood

पति युवराज के साथ सागरिका की फोटो देख भड़की हेजल कीच, बोलीं-मुझे जहीर के साथ...

28 दिसंबर 2017

These Bollywood Actors Will Be Seen In A Web Series In 2018
Bollywood

सैफ हो या इरफान, 2018 में ये 7 बॉलीवुड सेल‌िब्रेटी मचाएंगे वेब सीरीज में धमाल

2 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.