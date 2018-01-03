बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4c7c334f1c1b502b8b7f80","slug":"shahrukh-and-abhishek-bachchan-attends-funeral-of-nikhil-dwivedis-father","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928, \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916, \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बॉलीवुड के इस एक्टर के पिता का निधन, अंतिम यात्रा में पहुंचे शाहरुख, अभिषेक
टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 12:19 PM IST
चाहे सुख हो या दुख बॉलीवुड हर दम एक साथ खड़ा नजर आता है। दुख की घड़ी में भी सितारें इंडस्ट्री में एक-दूजे के साथ खड़े रहते हैं। मंगलवार को भी कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ जब एक्टर निखिल द्विवेदी के पिता का निधन हो गया।
