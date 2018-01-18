बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अश्मित पटेल कर रहे सलमान की हीरोईन से शादी, अश्लील MMS वायरल होने से हुए थे बदनाम
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 01:02 PM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्टर और सुपर मॉडल रहे अश्मित पटेल जल्द ही सात फेरे लेकर शादी के बंधन में बंधने जा रहे हैं। बिग बॉस-4 में नजर आने वाले अश्मित लंबे समय से बिग बॉस 5 की रनर अप रहीं महक चहल को डेट कर रहे थे। पिछले साल स्पेन में 2017 में सगाई करने के बाद अब इस लव बर्ड ने जल्द ही शादी करने का फैसला लिया है। एक इवेंट में जब पत्रकारों ने अश्मित-महक से शादी के बारे में पूछा तो उन्होंने अगस्त या सितंबर की बात कही।
