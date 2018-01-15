Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   aamir khan dream project mahabharat will be divided into 5 movies

2018 के बाद 10 साल तक कोई और फिल्म नहीं करेंगे आमिर, जान लीजिए क्या है वजह

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 04:36 PM IST
aamir khan dream project mahabharat will be divided into 5 movies
1 of 5
मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट आमिर खान इन दिनों अपनी आने वाली फिल्म 'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' की शूटिंग में व्यस्त हैं। फिल्म में उनकी हीरोइन कटरीना कैफ ने आमिर और प्रभुदेवा के साथ एक तस्वीर भी शेयर की थी। अब आमिर ने अपनी अब तक की सबसे बड़ी ख्वाहिश जाहिर की है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
aamir khan mahabharat thugs of hindostan amitabh bachchan katrina kaif prabhu deva bollywood

Recommended

Actress Charu Rohatgi, who worked with Parineeti Chopra passes away
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार और परिणीति चोपड़ा के साथ काम करने वाली इस अभिनेत्री का 48 की उम्र में निधन

15 जनवरी 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan PARTIES With Abhishek ex girlfriend Karisma Kapoor
Bollywood

जब ऐश्वर्या के सामने आ खड़ी हुईं पति की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड करिश्मा कपूर, अभिषेक ने ऐसे संभाली बात

14 जनवरी 2018

Kangana Ranaut says Mere Ishq Ke Kisse Har Newspaper Mein Likhe Gaye
Bollywood

प्यार के सवाल पर उभर आया कंगना का दर्द, कहा- मेरे इश्क के किस्से हर न्यूजपेपर में लिखे गए

15 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar statement about an actress menstrual cycle
Bollywood

उस एक्ट्रेस ने पीरियड में रोते हुए बारिश का गाना शूट किया : अक्षय कुमार

15 जनवरी 2018

anurag kashyap says i can not speak in loud voice in front of Bollywood romance king shah rukh khan
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के इस खान पर अनुराग कश्यप का बड़ा बयान, कहा, 'उनसे मैं ऊंची आवाज में बात नहीं करता सकता'

15 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar share the experience when he wear pad in film padman
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार का बड़ा बयान, 'ट्विंकल ने बेटे आरव को पीरियड्स के बारे में सबकुछ बताया'

14 जनवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

aamir khan ex wife reena dutt and kiran rao together pani foundation event
Bollywood

सौतन नहीं सहेलियों की तरह मिलीं आमिर की दोनों पत्नियां, जानिए क्यों की मुलाकात

13 जनवरी 2018

after the announcement of the release date of Padmavati, Deepika Padukone has gone Paris
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' की रिलीज डेट सामने आते ही आखिर दीपिका क्यों चली गईं पेरिस, सस्पेंस बाकी

15 जनवरी 2018

sonam kapoor big statement on her first menstrual cycle in padman promotion
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर ने अपने पीरियड्स के बारे में खोला ये बड़ा राज, आप भी जान लें

14 जनवरी 2018

saif ali khan film kaalakandi first day box office collection
Bollywood

'टाइगर जिंदा है' की कमाई में 'कालाकांडी' ने लगाई सेंध, जानें पहले दिन का कलेक्‍शन

14 जनवरी 2018

wwe superstar John Cena share a photo of shah rukh khan and this is not the first time
Bollywood

किंग खान के बारे में ये क्या बोल गए WWE सुपरस्टार जॉन सीना, जानकर आपको भी नहीं होगा यकीन

13 जनवरी 2018

katrina kaif Sister Isabelle Kaif THROWS A TANTRUM At A Recent Event
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में एंट्री से पहले ही कटरीना की बहन ने दिखाया असली रंग, सलमान के गुस्से से कोई नहीं बचा सकता

14 जनवरी 2018

Ravi kishan predicts something about bigg boss11 winner shilpa shinde
Bollywood

बिग बॉस 11: शिल्पा शिंदे की जीत पर इस मशहूर भोजपुरी एक्टर ने की भविष्यवाणी, कहा अब खुलेगी किस्मत

15 जनवरी 2018

Sonam Kapoor reveals she got her periods for the first time at the age of 15
Bollywood

पीरियड्स के बारे में बिंदास होकर होकर बोलीं सोनम कपूर, खोला ये बड़ा राज

15 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss winner manveer gurjar debut in bollywood
Bollywood

Bigg Boss के इस Winner को मिली बॉलीवुड फिल्म, श्रद्धा संग करेंगे रोमांस

15 जनवरी 2018

Rishi Kapoor makes a female fan cry Ranbir kapoor personally apologised
Bollywood

रेस्‍त्रां में महिला के साथ ऋषि कपूर ने की ऐसी हरकत, बेटे रणबीर ने शर्मिंदा होकर मांगी माफी

12 जनवरी 2018

Hrithik Roshan become the most handsome actor in the world
Bollywood

हॉलीवुड के कई सितारों को पीछे छोड़ ये शख्स बना दुनिया का सबसे हैंडसम एक्टर

15 जनवरी 2018

anurag kashyap film mukkabaaz day 3 collection
Bollywood

दमदार स्क्रिप्ट का 'मुक्काबाज' को मिला फायदा, वीकेंड पर बढ़ा कलेक्शन

15 जनवरी 2018

Padman Akshay Kumar pledges to arrange for Menstrual Kits on his sets along with First aid kits
Bollywood

आखिर ऐसा क्या हो गया कि 'पैडमैन' को सेट पर मंगानी पड़ी 'फर्स्ट एड' के साथ 'पीरियड्स किट'

15 जनवरी 2018

Ram Gopal Varma next film poster out this movie shoot with porn star Mia Malkova
Bollywood

पोर्न स्टार के साथ God, Sex and Truth ला रहे राम गोपाल वर्मा, पोस्टर ने ही मचा दिया हंगामा

11 जनवरी 2018

shilpa shinde revealed that akash dadlani sniffs women undergarments
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: महिलाओं के कपड़ों के साथ कुछ ऐसा करता है ये कंटेस्टेंट, सुनकर आ जाएगी शर्म

11 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat ban trend on social media dont kill padmavati
Bollywood

फिल्म बैन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा, बोले- 'पद्मावती को मत मारो'

14 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.