{"_id":"5c8a291bbdec2213ec621811","slug":"aamir-khan-birthday-know-his-net-worth-car-house-and-lifestyle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 22 \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u091f\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0942\u092b \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u094c\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Aamir Khan
- फोटो : instagram